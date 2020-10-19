SewThePrecious Check-in!

As you might remember, #SewThePrecious is our year long challenge where we commit to cutting into that gorgeous, intimidating fabric we have in our stash and enjoy making something out of it!

We haven’t checked in on this recently, so I wanted to highlight some of the wonderful makes that have popped up on Instagram recently. There’s a fair bit of activity on the hashtag, so head over and check it out to keep in touch!

In the meantime – check out these brave and wonderful sewists who have made things out of the precious:

A stunning rainbow creation from @thanksimadethem. This photo telegraphs happiness!

I loved finding these two makes in the same precious fabric, though a different colourway

This Rifle Paper Co print has definitely been popular and it looks gorgeous in both of these makes.

The blue dress is by @heart_plant and was a refashion when they didn’t like the first dress they made – proof that persistence pays off when you want to make the most of the precious! The red dress is from @distractedbygold and is a hack of the ever popular Ogden Cami now they have an expanded size range.

Proof from @sewfanciful that #SewThePrecious isn’t only about dresses or about going slowly. This Harriet bra was made from start to finish in a night!

This spotty number from @annablep is a great example of a lovely modern linen fabric and how a great fabric shines with a simple pattern.

This border “print” dress from @eatcodesew is a fabulous example of how to use the design of a fabric to best effect. Intriguingly, this isn’t actually a border print but ribbon which is appliqued onto the fabric – check out the post on IG to see a close up of that.

A great way to use a precious fabric is to make a top – which you can dress up or down to get the maximum out of your beautiful fabric.

@a.little.quiet says they made four versions of this Bento Tee before it fit perfectly – great use of this lovely blocky stripe on this one! And it’s version number 3 of the Sagebrush top for @sewdoitemma in a viscose from Atelier Brunette. Both tops proof of the quest for both the perfect fit and fabric!

It is worth a little patience to ensure the precious is used for something you will love, and that you know it will suit that pattern. @_theslowsewist used velvety cord to make this Wiksten jacket.

The cord gives such a lovely sheen, but it must have taken care with pressing and placement!

And finally, when is a jumpsuit not a jumpsuit?

When it’s a mash up of a pants (Emerson) and top (Ogden)! @unpochitochueco made this great “jumpsuit” from a viscose twill in animal print.

************************************************************************

So that’s a quick look at a few of the lovely #SewThePrecious makes I saw when browsing the hashtag. I have to confess that it’s October and I haven’t made much traction on sewing with the precious fabric I had in mind at the start of this challenge – the move away from needing so much office wear has thrown me a bit.

LOTS of inspiration on Instagram if, like me, you haven’t really started on your #SewThePrecious make yet! Looking forward to seeing more makes as the year progresses.

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.

