Get in Touch!

Have an idea for a post, or a question for the Sewcialists team? Send us an email!

Keep up with Sewcialists news and conversations on Instagram.

Note that the entire Sewcialists team consists of volunteers, so please be patient when waiting for responses.

Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.