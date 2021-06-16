Saying Farewell: Highlights from the Who We Are series

As we wrap up Sewcialists, our final few posts are reflecting back on our community. In this post I’d like to highlight our proudest work: exploring identity and intersectionality in sewing. Over the years I have realized that we aren’t a blog about sewing — we are in fact a blog about PEOPLE who sew. Each person is gloriously complicated and unique, and our Who We Are series explored how that affects our sewing.

Back in 2017, I wrote these words as the launch of the “Who We Are” series:

The Sewcialists would like to ask “What is it like to walk through the blogosphere in your shoes?”

Do you have a strong community online, and how do you find them? (platforms, hashtags, etc.)

Are there pattern designers and bloggers of your ethnicity?

Is your size easy to find in Big 4 and Indie patterns?

Is there a sewing community in your own first language, if it is other than English?

Does religion impact what clothes you chose to wear?

Does your physical or mental health affect your sewing and community involvement?

Do you feel conscious of your age, gender, sexual orientation, relationship status, finances, or other personal factors?

Do you see yourself represented in the sewing blogosphere?

How do your intersecting identities affect you and your sewing?

Aside from the fact that the idea of the “blogosphere” seems quaintly out of date, I’m proud that Sewcialists was on the cutting edge of making these discussions mainstream. We haven’t always pushed hard enough, and we haven’t done everything right, but I do hope we helped people see beyond their own experiences.

In fact, I think the 2019 WordPress commercial that featured Sewcialists as a “changemaker” says it best!

Without further ado, here are some of my personal favourite Who We Are posts, groups by theme – except for Jasika’s stunning essay “My crafting, like my feminism, is intersectional“, which defies categorization! Huge thanks to all the volunteer authors who shared their stories with us!

Ability/Health:

Age:

Gender and Sexual Orientation:

Racism:

Size:

Healing through Sewing

Thank you to every single volunteer author for trusting us with their vulnerability and truth. I’ve learned so much from each and every one of you.

I’d love to know which Sewcialists posts stick in your memory. Do you remember any particular stories that gave you an “Aha!” moment of insight into someone else’s life? Please let us know in the comments!

