Sewcialists 2020 Challenge: #SewThePrecious!

A little while back we published an “Ask the Sewcialists” post asking whether you buy fabric when you travel. We got a wide range of responses: some people take special trips just to buy fabric, while others seize the chance as they don’t have fabric shops near where they live.
One very common response was that a lot of people buy special fabric but then feel apprehensive about cutting into it. This is something we can all relate to, whether the fabric was bought on a trip, was a special gift, or cost a lot. This got us thinking about a year-long Sewcialists Challenge: we want to make 2020 the year we Sew The Precious!
Join us by using the image below and the hashtag #SewThePrecious on Instagram, or if you aren’t on IG, link to your blog post in the comments section below. Tell us the fabric you pledge to sew, what you will make out of it (if you know) and your deadline for the project!
The fabric doesn’t have to have been bought on a trip, or be “special” by anyone’s definition other than yours–just something you have been putting off sewing for fear of getting it wrong.
We won’t hold you to anything–especially not the timeframe!–but we will check in with people on their pledge(s) every now and again with a round-up post or an IG repost!
We can’t wait to see what you make with that special fabric!
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
Is there an option for those who don’t have an Instagram account, and don’t have a blog?
Yes! Email us a picture of what you make to Sewcialists@gmail.com and we can include it n a round up that way. 🙂
This is an excellent challenge!! I have a fabric in mind but I can’t commit yet. I’m not overly given to saving the preciouses but this has been in my stash for 10 years and it’s CASHMERE KNIT. Doubleknit, Hot pink on one side, grey on the other. Given to me by another sewist and friend from her stash. Just thinking about using it makes me nervous… Mind you, it’s been taking up a lot of space in my small sewing cupboard for all that time, which means I can’t put something else in its spot. 🙂
Relatedly, I think this issue happens a lot in the knitting world too. I’ve watched myself buy hanks before I’m ready to skein them and then they become stash and then I can’t come up with the exact perfect use for them because I’m just overthinking. But this habit I’ve got in check in 2019 (oooh, I should have made it a resolution and then I would have WON). Thing is, when you knit something that doesn’t suit you or the yarn, you just rip it back and start again (yes, I am making that seem easier than it is but it’s totally doable). With fabric, what’s done is done. This challenge is really food for thought.
Brilliant challenge – as most of my stash is like this.
Oh wow I have several candidates.. The crepey Japanese silk meant for an Issey Miyake top. The tiedye African indigo for a top… Yes, should do at least one! But muslin first