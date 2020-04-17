SewStayHome: What’s it like sewing masks and PPE?

Around the world, sewists are suddenly finding that our skills are in high demand, as governments and health authorities switch to recommending that people wear fabric masks, and hospitals and other institutions put out calls for mask covers, scrub caps, cover-up gowns, and more. Over the years, we’ve all seen the “crafting isn’t a hobby, it’s an apocalyptic life skill” memes, but what does it actually feel like to be called on to make that a reality? We asked a few members of our Sewcialists team to share their experiences and thoughts, from their homes around the world. Some are sewing masks and PPE (personal protective equipment), some aren’t. Either way, we’re all feeling ALL the feelings right now, and we thought it was important to reflect on that.
Anne
Personally, I keep thinking back to the Red Cross campaigns during the two World Wars, asking women at home to make bandages and knit socks and warm clothes for the troops. In fact, Gillian and I wouldn’t exist without those efforts; our grandmother went to a friend’s home in 1939 to learn how to knit for the Canadian forces, and while she was there, she happened to meet a young flight lieutenant who was billeted there. They married the following year, and the rest is history!
Today, in our part of Canada, hospitals are starting to put out calls for fabric masks, for visitors/discharged patients to wear. My local hospital is also asking for scrub caps and for laundry bags for contaminated scrubs, and a Facebook group has sprung up to meet that need. A local fabric retailer is selling kits of fabric and elastic at or below their cost, and volunteers are doing porch-drops of the kits and picking up completed scrub caps and bags.
On one hand, having something useful to sew is giving me a real sense of being able to help the community. I have an autoimmune disease so I really am stuck at home, and this is about the only thing I can do, aside from making monetary donations. And there is that tremendous sense of continuity and connection, with my grandmother and her friends who knit for the troops, and all the other millions of knitters and sewists throughout history who have used their needles to help during crises of all kinds. That is steadying and uplifting, for me, and when anxiety wants to send me into a tailspin, I really appreciate having that industrious work to turn to. It’s also pretty incredible to see the community pulling together — one friend is donating her late mother’s quilting stash to the cause, and colleagues who don’t sew are re-assessing their old bed sheets as potential fabric sources, while in the Facebook group there are sewing machines being loaned, rusty skills being upgraded, and hundreds of caps and bags being churned out for our two local hospitals.
On the other hand… ugh. I’m angry at the authorities, on all levels, who cut budgets and allowed stockpiled resources to lapse. I am freaking out that my fairly basic sewing abilities and the decisions I make about mask designs and fabric combinations might actually be the difference between life or death for someone. (Seriously. I sew once or twice a year, normally. I’ve sewn more in the past month than I’ve sewn in the past 15 years put together.)
I’m pissed off that this expectation that sewists will give freely of our stashes and labour is so gendered — it’s simultaneously recognizing these traditionally female skills as valuable, but also expecting that we will give of them without expecting compensation, devaluing our many hours of work! The news coverage about the sewn donations continues to have a subtext of “isn’t that sweet, the little ladies are helping,” whereas the coverage about 3D printed face shields (a more masculine donation, apparently) doesn’t have that.
It’s not lost on me that nursing continues to be a predominantly female occupation, too, and therefore one that is less well paid. Women (mostly) are being asked to sew PPE for free for other women (again, mostly) who need it because the system they contribute to doesn’t have the resources to protect them.
I’m trying to just keep focusing on the excellent (and free!) health care I’ve received in this community over the years, and how sewing these scrub caps and laundry bags is my opportunity to personally thank the medical staff who have provided it. But I’m also trying to remember to take breaks and to take care of myself in all of this…
Anne is the lead copy-editor with the Sewcialists, and she would much rather be knitting for pleasure than sewing masks and caps and drawstring laundry bags. She’s online at @anniebeeknits.
Meg
It still seems very surreal that it’s come to this, but in some areas, including where I live in Vermont (US), the federal and state governments are recommending that all people, not just health care workers, wear some sort of face covering if they have to go out for groceries or other essentials. The face covering is less about protecting yourself, and more about protecting others in case you are an unknowing asymptomatic carrier of the virus.
As such, I started sewing fabric masks, knowing that many others don’t have the sewing skills to make one for themselves, and that many who are essential workers (grocery store workers, mail and parcel delivery folks, etc.) are potentially being exposed while working since they don’t have the option to “stay home, stay safe.”
About half the masks I’ve sewn and donated were made using materials from my own stash, and the other half using fabric purchased by the government in Burlington, Vermont where I live. The city coordinated a Community Mask Initiative and purchased 1400 yards of fabric, worked with local businesses that might not otherwise have been considered “essential,” including a theater, an artists’ guild and several small companies that have cutting and sewing experience, and mobilized local sewists in the community to help sew thousands of masks. The masks are then sanitized by a local dry cleaner and distributed by the city to essential workers.
For me, sewing masks feels good. It feels like an important contribution to my community at a time that I otherwise feel pretty helpless and hopeless. I also felt like the repetitive, mindless nature of sewing so many masks, factory-style, distracted me from my anxieties, at least for a little while.
That said, after making over 200 masks over the past week or two, while also doing my full-time telework job, I am exhausted, both emotionally and physically, with tense shoulders and aching hands. I think I’ll take a break from mask sewing for a few days…
Meg is a former Sewcialists editor and when she’s not sewing masks, shares her garment sewing at @cookinandcraftin.
Kerry
In the past 10 days I’ve made slightly more than 100 masks for family, friends, and their families. At first it felt great, like I was doing something about this pandemic instead of letting it happen all around me. Then I started to get upset at the media coverage. I don’t know about you, but when non-sewists find out what I do for a hobby, I get patronizing looks or “isn’t that cute” kinds of statements (unless I’ve made a killer outfit, and then it’s all “YOU MADE THAT?”).
No, I don’t code or game or run a 3D printer. Yes, I sew practical yet pretty things. No, there is no such thing as having too much clothing/quilts/mug rugs, etc. It’s what I do to relax, and you don’t ask an artist if they have too many paintings, or a gamer if they have too many games.
I’m already tired of being patronized for my hobby. And then a world level crisis comes about that it seems like every government had a plan for and no one actually prepared for, and now people need our help and it’s all “where are the sewists to save me and my family?”
Why? Because of an epic failure in proactive management. Canada has had a plan for almost exactly this pandemic, including spreading of the virus by asymptomatic shedders, since 2006. That’s FOURTEEN YEARS, people. How is it that we don’t have enough masks for the medical profession, and no one ever thought about purchasing reusable cotton masks for civilians to prevent them from “speaking moistly” (as the Canadian Prime Minister memorably described it) to each other?
I mean, I can see how it happened. I spent 19 years as a high level bureaucrat. Everyone has a budget and you have to stick to it and funding the everyday crisis of health care is a lot easier to justify than carving off a percentage for that pandemic that will happen someday.
But 800,000 scientists worldwide got a warning on December 30th about a pneumonia of unknown origin causing deaths, and still no one stocked up on masks; still no one purchased ventilators.
Now it seems it’s up to hobby sewists and people who own 3D printers to put the health care system back to rights? In countries with for-profit health care, this is totally unconscionable. You should all be rioting in the streets, standing 6′ apart from each other. (If there was ever a Canadian-sounding protest, that is it.) For the rest of us, it’s sad, and a sorry commentary on our public health systems.
I love my family and I love my friends, and their families are okay, too, but after I’m done my last batch tomorrow, this mask factory is closed.
Kerry is a Sewcialists editor from Ottawa, Canada. She is full of rage.
Amanda
I’m not sewing masks.
I love helping. I love that I have this skill that could potentially help people, but, like, honestly I just can’t do it. The amount of information that is out there about what style to make or what materials to use is overwhelming. Couple that with the fact that each hospital/unit/office seemingly wants something different is just too much for me right now.
My family is incredibly fortunate to be financially stable during all of this so we’ve made cash donations. As far as I’m concerned, cash towards making face shields and stocking food pantries is just as good a deed as sewing masks. It also requires far less of my time, which is currently in short supply as my husband is working from home (in the space that my sewing machine is in) and I have to entertain a preschooler and an infant all day! I felt guilty about it at first, but then I realized my first duty is to be a good and present mother. Frankly, I can’t be that when I’m sewing all day. So instead, I’m expressing gratitude daily, and soaking up good weather and time with my kids (in between small panics).
Amanda is a tired mom of 2 boys sharing everyday normal life over at @mandabe4r. Maybe someday she’ll find time to finish something and post it on the ‘gram.
Gabby
I put off sewing masks for a long time, because I am angry that I’m being asked to pick up the slack for the United States federal government’s complete and total mishandling of this pandemic. We are currently in the position that each state’s governor is more important than the nonsense edicts we get daily from our own president. I… am in disbelief. Total disbelief.
Aside from my feelings on the politics of the matter, the governor of my state, and the governor of New York (where most of my close friends live) have asked people to wear masks outside the house whenever they need to leave (of course, essential errands only). I am not sewing PPE. I don’t feel comfortable. However, when friends and family ask for a mask, I will oblige, because that is something I can provide EVEN THOUGH IT WASN’T MY FAULT THERE IS A SHORTAGE. Every single medical industry C-suite person needs to feel ashamed of their decisions to deny PPE budgets. It’s not my job to give my time, my fabric, my thread, my sweat, my tears, and my seam-ripping. I already pay (WAY more than) enough for my health care. Where’s that money? Inking the check of someone’s bonus? F*ck that. Capitalists can’t cry Socialist when times get tough. It doesn’t work that way.
Anyway, I’m sewing. I’m sewing more than I have in years. I’ll sew for friends, I’ll sew for family, I’ll sew for friends of friends. Figuring out how to production-line these small, complicated, and fiddly things scratches a brain itch for me. I love being able to make things for people I haven’t sewn for in years, or maybe ever. I like making things that are high quality and well-made, and I feel proud of my effort. On the other hand, I don’t want to have to feel that way about this particular thing. I cry almost every day about my kids having to wear masks just to go in the front yard.
This sucks. But, as needs must, I guess. So, I’ll sacrifice my stash, and make masks that look freaking dope for the people that I love. I understand everyone needs to do what works for them. And as an extrovert, if I can’t see and talk to people in person, the very least I can do is make for them.
Gabby writes Dear Gabby, and is currently venting steams of righteous anger in her basement studio, alongside her iron, pressing more mask pockets for filter inserts. Online @ladygrift.
Charlotte
I’ve decided (so far at least) not to sew masks or scrubs. As someone who isn’t an essential worker, and who can stay at home, it’s easy to feel guilty that I’m not helping in any and every way I am able. However, I also feel that sewing is my hobby, it’s my opportunity to relax and be creative when work is done, and that if I use up all of my sewing time and energy making masks then I’ll end up very miserable!
Instead, I’m going to continue to explore other opportunities to contribute, through monetary donations, supporting local businesses, and through other forms of volunteering. (In the UK, we’ve been asked to volunteer to provide transport and make phone calls for the health service — although the process seems very slow to get up and running.)
Sewing is only one of my skills, so I’m going to explore opportunities to volunteer my other skills, and keep sewing for myself. (P.S. If any voluntary organisations near me could benefit from project management support at the present time, get in touch).
Charlotte is a temporary Sewcialists Editor, who blogs at English Girl at Home.
Emilia
Coming from a country with universal healthcare, free for everything from blood tests to open heart surgeries, and living in another country with excellent coverage and a very affordable national insurance system, I’ve followed the situation in other countries with curiosity and a certain dose of bewilderment. Chiefly, I was quite frankly shocked the public was asked to volunteer time and money to making masks. Why should I have to fix the problems created by a capitalist system that exploit the less fortunate, where a right such a health is taken away from people, and hospitals are run for profit? Sewing masks would not give me a discount if I fall sick. In addition, since having sewing skills seems to be in such a high demand, why should I have to dedicate my own resources, in the form of fabric, notions, electricity to run the machine, wear-tear-swears, and most importantly my time — which is not free either — with no compensation? My point is, if you want to make masks, fine, do it, but be ready to think about the underlying problems. I was reading the newsletter of a fabric store and they wrote something along the line of “this is your time to give back.” But why?
In Japan masks are the norm most of the year, and especially in winter and early spring, when many have allergies, myself included, and the seasonal flu circulates. Wearing a mask is a sign that you care about your community, not just that you are allergic to cedar pollen. I also work in a lab with sterile mice, doing surgeries on animals and handling toxic chemicals, so masks are a necessity for us. Given the shortage, I was asked to make about 50 cloth masks according to precise specifications (sterilization being the most important factor) so that the pandemic would have a minor effect on our ability to perform our duties. And guess what: I was compensated for my time and materials. I also made a few masks for my family, because the weather is glorious and everything is blooming now, and I believe surgical masks should be left to medical institutions in this time of need. I’m not alone in this: many people have started crafting their own cloth masks, from the no-sew version to the elaborately sashiko embroidered ones, and even the government is planning to give cloth masks to every household (memes were endless, let me tell you). A guide on how to make masks even made it to a widely circulated newspaper’s front page a few days ago.
It’s fascinating to me how in this time and age, scientists are often belittled and not listened to and scientific research, both basic and problem-driven, is underfunded. I get that everyone wants to give something back at this point… but maybe giving your money and time to scientists so we can do our job to improve the human condition would be a better way to help than making masks.
Emilia is a temporary editor based in Tokyo. She enjoys looking at tiny brains, growing plants, dressing like a raven, and being opinionated. You can find her @emilia_to_nuno and on her blog.
Sophy
I’m sewing scrubs for my local NHS hospital where I am currently living in the United Kingdom. When I first saw the call for help I thought, yes, finally something I can do from home which makes me feel less of a bystander and more involved in helping. I felt like I could do something when I felt at my most powerless and anxious. I had been told to isolate by my daughter’s Consultant, but it felt to me that few people appeared to understand that it’s not just the elderly who are at risk (the number of times I hear “I asked all the old people on my street if they were ok” — please do check with everyone on your street because not all disabilities and vulnerabilities are visible). So in the midst of feeling scared, worried and judged that I wasn’t doing anything more, I had thought I that this act would be empowering. But my mindset has somewhat changed.
My issues with making scrubs for the NHS are twofold.
Firstly, the organisation of the drive has lagged behind the enthusiasm of home sewists. I ended up spending my own money printing patterns and buying fabric and notions. Although there is now funding and much more coherent planning in place, this has left me feeling rather disillusioned, because it felt to me that the time and energy that sewing takes was not being considered as a donation in and of itself. Taking into account both how much I spent on notions and my labour, these homemade scrubs are a seriously high value item. This is compounded by the media reporting which doesn’t reflect that — it doesn’t reflect the money spent and the skills involved, the dedication and perseverance in setting in sleeves, ironing seams and top stitching pockets.
Secondly, and more importantly, we should not have to be doing this in the first place. The government has had since January when the full scale of this virus was understood in Asia, through to its arrival in Europe and the devastation caused in Italy and Spain, to prepare and buy in what is actually needed. I had to go into the hospital for urgent tests for my daughter, and when I explained what I was volunteering to do, the nurses there told me no one was allowed scrubs in their department even though they had asked to have them. The nurses (understandably) didn’t want to wear their uniforms home and risk spreading any contaminants from the hospital. When I called through to the administration department to see if I could make specific scrubs for the paediatric staff, they told me that “all staff who policy dictates should have scrubs do have them” but then agreed they did need scrubs to be donated by the local sewing community, although this likely won’t reach the paediatric team I spoke to. The disconnect between political and bureaucratic rhetoric and the reality for staff on the ground is making me so angry. Why should we be volunteering our time, money and skill when we cannot even get an honest and candid admission that mistakes have been made and are still being made?
I want to help, and hate that doctors and nurses are being under served by those in power; and I do feel pleased and proud that the skills gained from a much loved hobby can be of use in a national crisis. But my emotional load is high at the moment and honestly I think it’s ok to admit that and take a break.
Sophy is a previous editor for the Sewcialists and is locked down in England away from her home in Hong Kong. She shares her makes on sophy_sews_hk, although these are few and far between in these turbulent times!
So, that’s us — our perspectives from around the globe, with the full range of takes. Let us know what you’re doing, or not doing, as the case may be! Are you sewing for the cause? Are you defending your sewing space as the last bastion of normalcy in an upside-down world? Are you a front-line worker who has no choice but to gear up and protect yourself as best you can?
Whatever you are doing, wherever you are, know that you’re very definitely not the only one to be feeling this messy ambivalence, this pressure to help, or this rage at the situation that we’re all in. From all of us to all of you, stay safe and be well.
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
42 Comments
Fantastic blog post – well done to all of you who are sewing (and those not sewing but contributing too). Not only is it exhausting making all those, just thinking about why must be shattering. I hope you all have some time out for yourselves to recharge.
Actually, since putting together this post, I have taken a few days off sewing — and it really has helped. I will go back to sewing this weekend but I’ve eased off the pressure on myself and now I feel much more able to carry on helping.
I haven’t made a single mask since this started. My situation is similar to Amanda’s, in that my husband is working from home in basically the same room as my machine (which lives in our bedroom closet) and I’ve got 3 kids under 5 to keep busy. So even with all of the extra time at home, my sewing time is still limited. I did give my mom about 22 yards of fabric and all of my nonwoven interfacing for her mask sewing efforts, though. I have an aunt (her sister) who’s a nurse in a hotspot, and a cousin and cousin-in-law who’s a nurse and a midwife, respectively. So she’s made something like 750 masks so far for their hospitals and the local birth center where the midwife works. She said that she sees it as her version of the WWII homefront efforts, plus it keeps her distracted from having to social distance from the grandkids.
Bravo to you for knowing what works for you — and bravo to your mother for those heaps of masks! And best wishes for health for your relatives working in health care.
I used my own materials to make about 85 masks for family, friends, a niece who is a nurse and the Hospice workers who care for my FIL in our home . I was happy to be finished with mask sewing as I was starting to resent the time and resources it took. Then a friend suggested I join a local sewing group making masks for local first responders. I felt guilty saying no: I have no children at home, I am retired so I have plenty of time, there is more fabric in my stash than I will ever use and I have the skills that could save a life. So I joined the group. Turns out the group supplies all the materials in kits, although for now I use my own thread. Each kit makes 25 masks. I decided to make one kit a week. This allows me to contribute to the community, while leaving time for me to sew for myself and pursue other interests and activities. It’s the right balance for me.
Balance is so key, isn’t it? That pressure to use your skills and go into production mode is really the same reason I choose not to sell my knits or my sewn projects on Etsy or anything. I want my hobbies to stay hobbies and not become a source of stress! But at the same time, the need for masks and other equipment is much, much greater than any pressure to sell pretty bags or cute hats or anything, and I do want to help in some way… Balancing all of that, on top of the stress and anxiety that everyone is feeling, is a huge challenge!
I only decided to learn to sew (actually self taught via YT videos) when my grandchildren were born. I wanted to be the grandma that would sew the cute summer dresses and costumes for Halloween. Not quite there yet. But I have taken the challenge of making simple masks for my immediate family. They are not as pretty as yours but they do the trick. Thanks for you beautiful posts. learning a lot. Be safe and God bless.
I have to admit, the mask sewing has been a good opportunity to practice my top-stitching and generally be more precise about my sewing! Practice makes perfect, as they say… Looking at the masks and other items as skill builders that help ME as well as equipment that will help others does help make sewing them a little more enjoyable. Good for you for taking on this new challenge!
Thanks.
Thank you! I’ve made masks for myself and my immediate family, but the thought of doing any beyond that and my whole body is screaming NO!!!! Just making the ones I did caused me to be exhausted and useless for 2 days. I sew for my mental health and because RTW clothes don’t fit me or my spouse. Making masks causes great anxiety, which I’m already struggling with. I also don’t have a large stash or a large income. I’m considered more vulnerable because of age and health conditions, so my normally isolated life is even more so. Thanks for those who are sewing things out of the kindness of their hearts.
Listen to your body and your heart! It’s like they always say in airline safety demonstrations: sort out your own oxygen mask first. If you’re not okay, then your ability to help others will be compromised! Be gentle with yourself and realize that keeping yourself healthy is the best thing you can do to bolster your immune system. <3
I made 3 masks – 2 for my 94 year old dad, for when he goes to the heart doctor, and 1 for my sister who takes him to the doctor. I just can’t get into it. I did make a quilt that we raffled off at work to benefit the Food Bank (Lincoln NE, US) – it raised $479! Food Banks need money too, for all the people that need help.
Oh, what a lovely way to help! Yes, the food banks are facing an incredible challenge. Bravo on using your skills to help them!
I’m proud of this community – the donations of time and money, the thoughtfulness, and the productive anger that supports individuals and communities while continuing to call institutions and governments to account! Thank you for these perspectives.
Beautifully put!
This was a great post, thanks! I’m in the wishy-washy camp, partly because there’re so many different opinions about to mask/not to mask and partly due to the fact that I seem incapable of actually getting anything DONE right now, which I guess is my way of reacting to the stress of all of this (and being laid off!). As someone who used to have a sewing side hustle, I also appreciate all the comments about the expectation of the general public that anyone who sews should be happy to do it for nothing anytime it’s needed ;(
It’s overwhelming, isn’t it? The opinions on whether masks help, the different pattern options, the different fabric recommendations… And on top of losing your job, too! How dreadful. And the loss of income must make the expectation to do something for free (something you used to get paid for!) all the more galling.
I’m going to make for friends and family – just wish there was a way to find sewists in need of income and pay them to sew!
Yes — and on a grand scale, not just little one-off transactions through facebook marketplace or whatever.
Wonderful post! And it reflects every single thing I’ve thought and felt about the situation, capitalism, gratitude, gifting, time, idiots in charge, and more. Thank you all! I feel less alone.
Thank you! I think one of our big goals here is ALWAYS to make people feel less alone, and that’s more true than ever in this weird new reality. There is SO MUCH to feel and it’s endlessly confusing to try to tease it all out, but working on this post was helpful to many of us, so I’m glad it’s helpful to you too!
This post is so validating! I’ve barely sewn a stitch since this whole pandemic thing started, because I feel all this pressure to make masks, but I just don’t want to. I’ve never enjoyed sewing “stuff”–I prefer to make clothes. I’ve also never enjoyed sewing things out of obligation rather than desire. I do high-end commissions for paying customers on occasion, but I keep it to a minimum because I just hate doing it. But I’ve also felt guilty sewing other things because I feel like I “should” be making masks. I’m still living with my ex at the moment, who is an “essential worker”–a bus driver. She’s supposed to wear some kind of mask at work. She’s been getting by with bandanas but I know she resents the fact that I could make masks for her & I’m just not doing it.
So many people I know who don’t sew seem to be operating under the assumption that I have this skill that enables me to “contribute,” so they assume I will. They don’t have any idea of the work & time involved. I have a 7-year-old daughter who is a fucking handful at the best of times, & now she’s at home with me all day everyday. I’m losing my mind with never being alone, never having any quiet in the house, never having more than five or ten minutes at a time to focus on what I need or want to focus on. Piling the weird obligation to sacrifice my time, effort, & stash to a system that had ample opportunity to prepare on a large-scale for this absolutely inevitable pandemic (I like to read about science & epidemiologists have been forecasting this kind of global pandemic for DECADES) just pisses me off. & when you add in the gendered element–awww, look at the sweet little ladies making an effort!–I just rage.
Living with an essential worker in a major metropolitan area with fairly pervasive community spread means I have a way higher chance of contracting the virus (if I haven’t already–I’ve had a bad cough for weeks now). With my kid at home, & living with my ex, & trying to figure out how I’m going to manage to hunt down a new place I can afford as a single parent in the middle of a global pandemic…I’m just maxed out, mentally & emotionally.
Oh my goodness, you have your hands absolutely full! Sending you all sorts of love and good wishes for improved health and living situation. I am glad if we’ve managed to help you feel a little less alone in all of this!
Dear Ciara, you sure are having a hard time. Your post struck a chord with me. I am nearly 70, and have gone through difficult times with relationships too. I hope you won’t mind if I ask you to sew three masks for your ex, however much you dislike her right now. Doing this will remove her negativity towards you for not making her masks, and your lingering guilt for not wanting to do that. It may help shift things for you in a way that may improve your situation. I hope things turn out well for you; give it time. I send you love and strength. Anne-Marie
Yes, Yes, Yes to all the thoughts on mask making!! I didn’t make any for a couple of weeks due to conflicting information on material and style. So when US *finally* said all should wear a mask, I picked one that didn’t seem too fiddly and pulled a couple of “what was I thinking” batiks out, then salvaged a bed sheet and made some for immediate family, a few on request, plus a few more just to have on hand. I did charge a minimal amount to the “on request” masks for time.
Part of me feels like a slacker because I’ve made so few masks. I totally understand the feeling you can get for helping out. Then again, soooo many disrespect home sewing yet stories abound of asked to do work for free because people don’t want to pay for it. And now we’re expected to use our money & time to make masks for the world for free because of “ooooo scary socialism” on health care changes. I bet every person who says that was helping to crash their banking sites looking for their handout check :-/
I think this post (and all the comments!) can stand as proof that whatever you choose, you’re not slacking. We’re ALL doing some serious heavy lifting, whether we’re staying home and obeying social distancing restrictions, or going out in the world to do essential jobs. Anything on top of that is extra, and in some cases, it’s just too much extra!
Thank you SO much to everyone who’s provided a perspective in this post. I’m really struggling with the idea of masks – of wearing them, making them, needing them. I’m also at an ebb with sewing – something I love to do do but not if I’m required to do it. I’m so impressed by everyone who’s working actively to improve their communities. I’m also very pro-community! But the idea of making masks also makes me feel vaguely sick. Perhaps it brings it all too close to home. On the other hand, I’m not even making masks for my loved ones (who want them and could use them) and for myself, when out walking, to protect others. Mind you, I barely ever leave the house but what about my peeps who need or want to? I’m truly all over the map on this. But one thing’s for sure. I can give money to good causes – my current fave is the foodbank. So I’ll do that until I find myself in some shape to sew for the world. Just want to say – those who are the beneficiaries of your work and skill are exceedingly grateful. I have a friend who has SO kindly made masks for me and my family and my gratitude is extreme.
As someone who IS sewing masks, the gratitude from people who have received them (and somehow, especially the selfies they’ve sent me with their masks on and worn properly!) is just about the only thing keeping me sewing. There are so many negative emotions (and nausea feels like an emotion in this case) tangled up in this particular sewing task… I’ve been talking with Gillian about the difference in our reactions — for me, sewing is NOT my passion or my therapy, it’s just a skill I have, and I can always escape to my knitting when I need to escape. But for her (and I suspect for many Sewcialists readers!), sewing is absolutely her passion and her therapy, so the invasion of these mask drives and other PPE requests is much more difficult to cope with.
Anne – you’ve nailed it – nausea IS an emotion!! In the past few days I’ve not been able to knit. I’ve given myself a repetitive strain injury (or it’s just my weird pain condition doing its thing – but really, the amount I’ve knitted lately is absurd). So not being able to knit while feeling sick at the thought of sewing (and I could really use some sewn things in my lounge wardrobe!) is leaving me in a really meh place. I hope that posts like these will help me to move to a new stage in my Covid process.
A brilliant post. Our voices need to be heard. The whole thing is crazy. Why the hell in 2020 have they asked “the home front “ to labour? Nothing as changed in 80 years.
Yes, yes, yes. A great post, thank you. It’s not our job to make masks, and once a healthcare system has got to the point where home-made masks are being requested for healthcare workers, well, the whole thing is a disaster and a few masks are not gonna help. Who are we kidding? If individuals in the community choose to wear masks, that is their own business, and I am willing and able to help if I am asked. The materials must be available to me — just because I sew, doesn’t mean I have an endless supply of quilting cottons on hand! And I have no access to elastic so the masks I make require ties. But I did make masks at the request of those family and friends who live in large cities where it is more difficult to keep a safe distance when in public. That way, they worry less when outside to get fresh air or grocery shop.
Yes, the distinction between sewing for family and friends, and sewing for health care professionals to use in their workplaces, is huge, isn’t it?
Wow. Validating is the word. Thank you. I’ve been struggling to articulate to friends and family why I’m so skeptical of the mask/PPE drives. Interestingly, in my local area I did sign up to make masks for healthcare workers, using kits that would be provided by the organizers, but they ended up cancelling the volunteer project because they found a local factory with facilities available. That was a better solution, imo.
That is a MUCH better solution! Paid people doing the work in a professional setting. Hooray! I hope that can become the norm again soon.
This is such a worthy post – thanks to all of you for sharing your thoughts. The one thing I really picked up on was anger and frustration and rightly so. As you state, our governments have had sufficient time to prepare for this and even now they continue to drag their heels. I have twice volunteered with local groups here in the UK to sew scrubs and on both occasions my offers have been ignored- in the meantime these groups continue to publicise what they’re doing for the community. This makes me so angry and I find myself questioning their motives. I want to help but my offers to do so are ignored. A woman’s ability to sew has been both a help and hindrance throughout history – no change there then! For now I will continue to enjoy sewing as a creative outlet and an escape from the horrors of the real world.
I think there’s a lot of good will out there, but there are also a lot of people becoming community organizers who have no experience with this sort of work. A desire to help is one thing, but it doesn’t translate into the ability to coordinate volunteers and fabric and deliveries and so on! I’ve been lucky to find a local group that has done a phenomenal job, but that kind of disorganization has definitely turned off a number of the other contributors around the world. And yes! As you say, “women’s work” (sewing and cooking and nursing and more!) has been essential throughout history, and yet devalued even as it’s being called for.
My husband suggested that I sew some masks. I said, “No, I won’t be doing that. I finished the 4 hour census. I had one of the long, complex questionnaires as did my friend. I always fill out the yearly taxes.” In my head I thought I was a Brownie leader, a Cub Scout leader, a classroom volunteer, a Literacy Volunteer, a full-time working mother, etc. My husband has never volunteered for anything. I am a senior citizen in chronic pain who is barely hanging on. My exercise programs are closed so I can’t get the exercise that I need to keep moving. I am cut off from my friends that I see regularly.
Making masks using my own treasured fabric when I don’t feel well enough to sew my own garments is very low on my list. We all had warnings about future pandemics. We should have prepared better and ordered supplies ahead of time. I support local food banks.
I also call lonely relatives on a regular basis to make sure that they feel valued and loved.
I think you just gave a perfect illustration of the emotional labour that’s involved in all of this. Sewing masks and PPE is not just a mechanical action, it’s an act of caring and giving that — like so many aspects of “women’s work” — is undervalued and there’s an assumption that we’ll do it for free. Bravo to you for knowing what your limits are! I hope your pain is manageable and you get to sew for yourself soon.
I’m so pleased by this post. Last weekend I had a melt down because I was angry with myself at not being able to go further with making two masks. In the end, my partner made us masks to use, simple sewn ones. I’m angry and in disbelief too. I feel vulnerable and frustrated. And why, indeed, are people now using our skills when just a few weeks ago, we might be teased about being old fashioned women? Why aren’t they suggesting corporate and privileged men turn their woodworking and machining hobby skills into sewing?
You are SO not alone in your frustration and paralysis when it comes to making masks! When the topic came up in the editors’ chat and several people said, “wait, I’m not the only one not making masks?” we knew this was going to be an important conversation to share!
I don’t even tell people I can make masks and have only sewn a few, just for my immediate family. They didn’t ask for them, thankfully. I wanted to try to keep them safe. I’m also a LPC (licensed professional counselor) who would like to thank you for this post. I specialize in seeing kids, but also have some adults who work in healthcare positions on my caseload. I can work from home via telehealth, a system/method that I was never actually interested in utilizing btw, and spend most of my day talking other people down from their anxiety and panic about the virus.
Sewing is my escape from this and I had a severe panic attack when I started seeing all the mask making posts and requests pop up. It took me about a week to be able to read them and another week to actually be able to sew masks for myself and my husband. It took me about three days to make just the first one and I couldn’t breathe the entire time. I specialize in treating anxiety and have seen my own counselor as needed, but there’s something about sewing masks that makes me absolutely terrified. How am I supposed to retreat and tend to the self-care I so badly need, when I’m being guilted from all sides? Or so it seems at least. After this, my family members have been told that anyone who asks about the masks will need to be directed to Etsy. I can’t make any more than the few I’ve made.
I applaud all of the mask makers out there and appreciate what you are doing. I’m also here to validate the sheer magnitude of this and encourage boundaries, self-compassion, and guving yourself permission to stop or not start in the first place.
I’m not sewing masks or scrubs or frankly anything! I’m also fed up that – again – the community is called on to make up for deficiencies in government and institutional planning. Here in Aus we have been told that masks are only necessary for frontline health workers.
Plus, I have huge questions about just how effective the cloth masks are. The virus particles are so incredibly tiny that cloth masks won’t prevent the virus from getting through, they give a false sense of security. People can pick up the virus in several other ways while still wearing a cloth mask.
I volunteer with two organisations, bake and fix bicycles as my gift to the world.Sewing has always been my hobby for me.