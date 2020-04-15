Ask the Sewcialists: What Are Your Sewing Secrets?

While working on my York Pinafore for the most recent Sewcialists mini challenge, it occurred to me that there are some things I do while sewing that are lazy, technically wrong, or just my own way. These little things are what I like to call my sewing secrets. Now these secrets aren’t the kind shared by sewing peeps to have the perfect anything. I think I would even dare to call them dirty little secrets.
I decided to go to my fellow editors and ask them for their secrets as well, and oh buddy, were there some GOOD ONES! I think the idea of sharing these secrets is fun because it can be so easy to get caught up in the idea that our makes need to look perfect, or that we have to do every step technically right in order to have a garment to be proud of.
Now onto the secrets!
One of my secrets is that I do not own an ironing board and rarely iron my knits before cutting. Speaking of ironing, did you know that Gillian doesn’t even iron her hems for her knitwear?! Also, I never match my thread to my project. If I happen to have enough thread in a matching color, I roll with it; otherwise, it’s natural or manatee for me, baby!
Wanna know something even juicier? Anne uses a regular old pen to trace her patterns onto fabric. When it comes to working with patterns with pockets, Charlotte almost always leaves that step out. Kerry told me that when she cuts her fabric with shears, her work is comparable to that of a “drunk kindergartner.”
Now that I’ve spilled some of our secrets, it’s your turn! Let me know in the comments below what your sewing secrets are.
Amanda is a mother of two trying to craft her way through life. She can be found on Instagram at @mandabe4r, where she shares superfluous pictures of her kiddos and current projects.
I’ve learned how to finish the edges of garment pieces with my serger. Now I don’t have to finish the edges after I sew the seams, especially with seams that need to lie flat. It also keeps woven fabrics from fraying so much.
Sergers seem pretty clutch! My machine has an overlock stitch I like a lot!
I use Easy knit fusible interfacing on just about everything I make. It works why mess with it?
I’ve fudged a grainline or two…serged a woven hem and turned once…and I spent several months at the beginning of my sewing practice (almost a decade ago) using tweezers and a utility knife instead of a stitch picker!
Knife and scissors?! You’re bold! I’d probably slice my fabric to pieces trying to do that lol
Depending on what I’m aiming for bulk-wise, I serge woven hems and turn once on a regular basis. 😉
This is a total valid way to hem as far as I’m concerned!
I also use a ballpoint pen or a pencil to mark notches, they’re going to be in the seam allowance anyway. I have tried and failed to insert an invisible zip, now I always use the same method whether the zip is an invisible style one or not, machine tack the seam closed, sew the zip in, rip out the tacking, looks OK to me.
I did that method of zipper install recently and it’s the only way I’ll do a zipper from here on out!
I only replace my needle when it breaks. I leave in gathering threads. I use a zigzag stitch to hem knits.
I change my needle when I remember 🤣 definitely not after every project!
Before I discovered my machine had a straight stretch stitch I also used a zig zag.
I hate cutting flat. I will, to the detriment of fabric saving, do everything I can to cut on the fold. If the pattern piece is just a rectangle, I’ll just measure it out from the fold and make the notches afterward. I hate turning thinnish straps so I usually use twill tape, gross grain ribbon, or something else to avoid the headache. I like a little contrast anyway.
Ahh cutting on the fold is my love language
When sewing a mother of the groom dress from poly chiffon a few years ago, I used ballpoint pen to mark the lines for some seam modifications. Worked fine! Then later in the sewing journey, the fabric was soiled by something on the counter, so I washed the dress. Disaster. The ink bled all through the seam and was very visible on the outside. Could not be saved. I had to go shopping for a dress as I was out of time. I have never used ink when sewing since that time. I hVe no idea why that happened but I’m no longer willing to risk it!! But I use plenty of other “forbidden” sewing practices 😉