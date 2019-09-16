Sewing Dilemma: When to Let Go of Me-Made Clothes?

I only started sewing my own clothing in earnest about 1-2 years ago. All of the first items I made were relatively simple – boxy shirts in various fabrics, wide-legged pants with elastic waists, and so on. I was so proud of every single piece that I made! I wore them all immediately and answered any and all questions about how I made them. My friends, family, and coworkers were always so impressed with my sewing skills, and I enjoyed showing off new makes.
However, after the initial excitement over a new me-made item of clothing wore off, I realized that a lot of the clothing I’ve made doesn’t actually fit into my current vision of my personal style. Some of the items are made with prints that I just don’t like any more, or I made several pieces of clothing in a silhouette that actually doesn’t work well for me, or I chose a color that looked nice by itself, but doesn’t work with the rest of my wardrobe. A couple times I’ve worked really hard on sewing a particular item, only to finish it and realize “Hmm, this doesn’t actually look that great on me.”
Despite knowing that these me-made items don’t work that well in my wardrobe, I have yet to actually part with them. Most of the items that I’ve made but don’t wear are sitting in my sewing room, folded up haphazardly and deposited into a corner. I just don’t know what to do with them, and I’m also a little hesitant to give them away because I feel like the time I put into making them is for nothing.
But I know that personal style evolves, and as my own style changes, the things that I’ve made in the past just don’t work with my vision of the future. I have no problem at all getting rid of RTW (ready to wear) clothing — in fact, I do a regular closet cleanse of RTW items — I’m definitely not one to hang on to a piece of clothing that I don’t wear. But when it comes to getting rid of me-made items, it feels a little more personal…like giving away a piece of myself.
We all put so much time and effort into the pieces of clothing that we create, so how do we know when it’s time to part with me-made pieces? How do you sort through your me-made items and let them go? Are you hesitant, like me, to let go of items? Or are you more cut-throat with your me-made wardrobe? And when you finally decide to let go of items, where do they go? Do you take them to the thrift store, or gift them to family and friends?
I would love to hear about everyone’s process of letting go of me-made clothing!
Erin can be found posting about sewing, knitting, gardening, hiking, and dachshunds on Instagram @shortern.
What a great topic and thoughtful post. OK – Erin, you are in very good company! The fact that you’re so good at culling your RTW wardrobe regularly bodes well. My hatred of clutter overrides everything – so I know pretty immediately if I’m going to wear what I’ve made and, if I won’t, I either give it away to a friend/family immediately OR put it on my front lawn (I live in downtown Toronto) and it disappears within 10 minutes. That’s a great feature of living in downtown TO. No garage sales required!
I think it’s important to remember that the gift of sewing is in your ability and drive to make beautiful things. You shouldn’t be held hostage by the things that you are making that don’t bring you pleasure. And there are many others who can love the things you may not want to keep any longer. I actually spent weeks tailoring a suit that I hated, so I put it on the lawn. You’d think that would be hard – and it was weird – but I felt so much lighter for knowing I wouldn’t have to look at it endlessly and never wear it. I’ve been sewing for a decade now and my process and output have gone through many phases. For one thing, the home-sewist offerings have improved dramatically in the last decade. It’s easier for me to find the luxe fabrics and interesting patterns I enjoy most. My skill level has also improved so I am better at fitting and choosing patterns that will work for me over longer phases. I’ve now got a catalog of great TNTs.
But one of the other things that’s occurred, rather organically, is that I make fewer things. They tend to be more involved projects, though not always. I now sew to fill actual holes in my wardrobe – not to make fun things I don’t need. This is part of my objective to produce less waste – and I am NO eco-nut by nature. I’m just starting to wonder how this world can manage all the waste that I’m producing, never mind the other 7B people. It also works with my desire to do less and enjoy it more. However, I know what it’s like to be new(ish) at a craft – spinning anyone?! – and to want to do it more to improve and also to get pleasure from this great activity you’ve discovered and love. Hope this long ramble provides a smidge of insight into the process of someone else who loves what you love too 🙂
The first time I gave away clothing I made was hard. I would hold something and think “I was so proud of that waistband topstitching”, and I was keeping it to feel that pride rather than to wear the garment, but when I also felt pride in the things I was making AND wearing, I guess that feeling became redundant. It helps that my neighborhood holds regular clothing swaps, so I’m giving away clothes to a person, not a bin. One friend with a similar body shape to mine tried a pair of jeans I had made at a clothing swap and decided to learn to sew her own! When you do feel ready to pass on less-worn me-mades, I really recommend a swap. 🙂
What a great topic for discussion, Erin. I’ve been sewing steadily for about 6 years now so it’s absolutely necessary for me to get rid of my me-mades, for all the same reasons you mentioned — not my style, colour or print doesn’t work, tastes evolve, and there’s only so much space available in the closet! And I tend to take risks with my sewing, in terms of trying an unusual style or making something I don’t always have an occasion to wear. Which means I end up with some things I definitely won’t wear, and they have to move on to a new home, to someone who will enjoy it. I don’t tend to feel any remorse about donating them to a charity shop, because I know someone else will eventually wear it and enjoy the fruits of my labour and skills. That is enough for me.