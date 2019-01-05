The Sewcialists are featured in a WordPress ad!

Oh my goodness, where do I start? The Sewcialists team were beyond flattered when WordPress reached out to us early this fall to ask if they could feature the Sewcialists in a series of ads about people who use their blogs to make the world a better place. I know that blogging and being part of the online sewing community has made a huge difference in many of our lives — and certainly in mine!
WordPress is featuring 10 people/projects/businesses this winter as part of their Do Anything With WordPress campaign (#anythingispossible), and you just might see the ads on TV, on YouTube, and around the internet! Please click through to check out the other groups featured — we are in amazing company, including the It Gets Better Project, Ideas Beyond Borders, and more! Everyone featured is using their blog/website to make the world more welcoming and inclusive.
I think it’s so exciting that the DIY community is being recognised this way, and that WordPress is recognising the power of grassroots organisations. You can read a full interview with me here, including how we started and where we are going next. Never doubt that your contributions to the sewing community matter!
So sit back, relax, and watch my cats HATE being on camera — there were 15 crew members in my house that day, and the cats were not happy about it! I’ll be back with a chatty post soon about the whole process behind the scenes, so let us know below if you have questions! We would be thrilled to have you share this far and wide — we aren’t making any money off the project, but we’d love to show the world what sewists can do!
Gillian cofounded the Sewcialists in 2013. She lives in Canada and loves cats, bright colours and sewing! She blogs at www.craftingarainbow.wordpress.com .
8 Comments
congratulations Gillian! You do so much to make the sewing world a better place and I’m glad you are recognized as a leader in our world. Well done!
Thank you so much, Yvette! And thanks for being an active commenter on the site – it really does make a difference! 🙂
I liked this ad, actually! I love that sewing and making clothes for diverse body types made it out there and I hope that the ad brings more people to sewing because…I want to see more blogs! Go Gillian & the Sewcialists Team!
Thank you! Wouldn’t it be cool to help people find the online sewing community, if they’ve just been sewing alone at home? I hope we can! 🙂
Gillian thats so awesome, what a great ad, and I love that you have some family in the group shot!!!! Such a good message you are sending out in the world 🤗
So wonderful! Who knew that when you rebooted the Sewcialists that it would not only take off the way it did but that it would be noticed by the non-sewing world as well. Well done, Gillian. Don’t throw all the credit on the members / contributors. You are the one who got it going and deserve the recognition. What amazing things lie ahead!
That is so wonderful Gillian!!! Yay!!!
CONGRATULATIONS! What a totally lovely thing to happen and that was such an approachable, welcoming intro to diversity in sewing! You’re a wonderful rep for the community. 🙂