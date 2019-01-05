The Sewcialists are featured in a WordPress ad!

Sewcialists are one of ten “changemakers” featured in the Do Anything With WordPress campaign!

Oh my goodness, where do I start? The Sewcialists team were beyond flattered when WordPress reached out to us early this fall to ask if they could feature the Sewcialists in a series of ads about people who use their blogs to make the world a better place. I know that blogging and being part of the online sewing community has made a huge difference in many of our lives — and certainly in mine!

WordPress is featuring 10 people/projects/businesses this winter as part of their Do Anything With WordPress campaign (#anythingispossible), and you just might see the ads on TV, on YouTube, and around the internet! Please click through to check out the other groups featured — we are in amazing company, including the It Gets Better Project, Ideas Beyond Borders, and more! Everyone featured is using their blog/website to make the world more welcoming and inclusive.

I think it’s so exciting that the DIY community is being recognised this way, and that WordPress is recognising the power of grassroots organisations. You can read a full interview with me here, including how we started and where we are going next. Never doubt that your contributions to the sewing community matter!

So sit back, relax, and watch my cats HATE being on camera — there were 15 crew members in my house that day, and the cats were not happy about it! I’ll be back with a chatty post soon about the whole process behind the scenes, so let us know below if you have questions! We would be thrilled to have you share this far and wide — we aren’t making any money off the project, but we’d love to show the world what sewists can do!

Gillian cofounded the Sewcialists in 2013. She lives in Canada and loves cats, bright colours and sewing! She blogs at www.craftingarainbow.wordpress.com .