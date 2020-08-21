Ask The Sewcialists: What Do You Wear on Your Chest for All-Day Comfort?

As you know, it is #AllChestsWelcome month here at Sewcialists! I have a topical chest-themed question to ask you all!
Many of us struggle to find something comfortable to wear on their chest for the whole day. In my case (I wear bras), I often come home from work and change from a “normal” underwire into something softer. I don’t find wearing nothing on my chest at all comfortable, so that’s not an option. Both the wired and the unwired aren’t comfortable enough for the whole day, but switching from a bra to a stretchy crop-top type garment sometime through the day seems to work OK. It would be nice to find a magical garment I could wear all day without a change though!
So what about you? Have you found something that’s comfortable to wear all day without changing? Does anyone have a magical underwire bra pattern or design that is as comfortable as going without or non-wired? If you wear a binder, vest or no covering does the same happen?
I am secretly hoping to find the magical answer somewhere in our collective wisdom…so hit me up in the comments re what you have found most comfortable!
Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.
I imagine this is pretty specific for each person’s body, but I wear bras all day, though never with wires – I even went back into my old bras and snipped out the wires from their casings. Target used to make a $13 padded bralette that I unashamedly loved but they don’t stock that style anymore (and my multiples of those are getting rather worn) so I might be back on the hunt pretty soon, like you!
Oh, I am so hoping someone has an answer for having a magical bra that supports and is comfortable. Especially for those of us who have larger cup sizes. I do the same thing; wear a regular bra for work and switch to a stretchy bralette immediately upon getting home. I can’t stand flopping around without any support so going without is not an option for me.
I haven’t worn a bra for over a year now. I’m an A-cup, so it is fine comfort and movement wise. I have two old light control sports bras for whenever I decide to start jogging again. It can be a bit of a challenge remembering not to wear sheer-ish tops without something underneath tho – and the less said about the unlined eyelet top the better 🤣
This is a great question. I’m large-busted & not at all self-supporting (thank you, bizarrely narrow breast root). I like my vast collection of Cloth Habit underwired Harriet bras when I need to be presentable, but at home I free-boob it. I’d love to find a bralette pattern that can accommodate a large chest (I’m an I cup!) with squashing them down or making them look like a couple of cantaloupes stuffed into a tube sock. Please advise, global sewcialist community!
As someone with a large cup size (43″ full bust, 35″ underbust) I’ve been making my own bras for quite some time now trying to get one that is perfect for all day wearing and I must admit I”m pretty happy with my latest version. I started out with a standard wired bra pattern, modified it to fit me nicely, then one day just tried taking the underwires out – I took photos from all angels and the difference between wires and no wires was minimal – certainly not enough to make me wear an underwire ever again. I’ve since evolved the pattern to include more back coverage, added a wide interfaced no stretch shoulder strap, and modified the pattern to allow the use of knit fabrics and the bras that I have at the moment are getting pretty close to perfect. I cant run in them (though I do have another sports bar pattern than I’m working on that’s getting close) but they are great for an everyday bra.
I have measurements similar to Jenny and I’ve found that the Ingrid pattern from the pinup girls line from Bra Makers Supply is quite comfortable for all day wear and is very supportive.