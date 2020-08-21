Ask The Sewcialists: What Do You Wear on Your Chest for All-Day Comfort?

As you know, it is #AllChestsWelcome month here at Sewcialists! I have a topical chest-themed question to ask you all!

Many of us struggle to find something comfortable to wear on their chest for the whole day. In my case (I wear bras), I often come home from work and change from a “normal” underwire into something softer. I don’t find wearing nothing on my chest at all comfortable, so that’s not an option. Both the wired and the unwired aren’t comfortable enough for the whole day, but switching from a bra to a stretchy crop-top type garment sometime through the day seems to work OK. It would be nice to find a magical garment I could wear all day without a change though!

So what about you? Have you found something that’s comfortable to wear all day without changing? Does anyone have a magical underwire bra pattern or design that is as comfortable as going without or non-wired? If you wear a binder, vest or no covering does the same happen?

I am secretly hoping to find the magical answer somewhere in our collective wisdom…so hit me up in the comments re what you have found most comfortable!

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.