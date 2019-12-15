Would You Like To Be A Sewcialists Editor?

Here at Sewcialists, we have three permanent editors (myself, Becky and Gillian) plus a number (usually 3-4) of temporary editors who come on board for 6-month stints. That means it’s time to ask whether you want to come and join us from January to June 2020 as a temp editor!

We love the fresh ideas, passion and friendships that come from having temp editors: they bring energy and creativity, as well as much needed help 🙂

Here are some of the tasks you would take on if you join the Editorial team:

taking turns running The Sewcialists Instagram account, including posting, reposting, responding and commenting

emailing back and forth with guest authors

liaising with our incredible copy editor team to make sure posts are ready for publishing

communicating and planning with the Editorial team

creating blog content, such as interviews, roundups, and announcements at least once a month

We think there are a lot of benefits to becoming a temp editor, too! It’s a chance to give back the sewing community and to amplify discussions about topics near and dear to your heart. You get to meet inspiring people through discussions, comments, chats and emails. As a team, we put each other first, so if something comes up in life we are *always* flexible.

If that sounds good to you, please drop us a line at sewcialists@gmail.com and let us know a bit about you and why you would like to volunteer as a temp editor. We’d love to have you!

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor, who lives and sews in Australia. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.