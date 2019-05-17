Ask the Sewcialists: Do you take classes to learn new skills?

There are so many ways to learn to sew: from a mentor, trial-and-error, YouTube, blogs, patterns, and classes online or in person! Today we’d love to hear from you: do you take classes to learn new skills? If so, why? And if not, tell us why too!
For myself, I learned the basics from my mom, and levelled up my skills through practice and reading blogs. I’ve taken a few Craftsy (now Bluprint) classes online, but I tend to get bored quickly. The only in-person class I’ve taken was a weekend intensive in bra-making, and it was well worth the hefty price tag for me because I found it such an intimidating type of sewing and fitting.
Nowadays, I’d rather spend money on materials or even kits than classes. It’s just how my brain works! Classes can be quite expensive, and I find myself thinking, “I could just figure that out myself, right?” I’m lucky to live in an area where I could take classes at a few locations within an hour drive, but even that distance becomes a barrier. That said, I’ve taught intro to sewing knits a bunch of times, and I think the students found it useful!
Personally, I figure classes are great if:
- you are intimidated by a new skill and that is stopping you trying it on your own
- you enjoy having someone on hand to explain how and why to do something
- you appreciate the social aspect or it helps you set aside time to craft
- the craft requires specialty equipment, like shoemaking, weaving, or 3D printing
- you have a budget which allows you to maximise your learning time and chances of success
Classes might be harder for you if:
- you’re on a budget: classes and workshops can be expensive individually, or add up over time (I hope you are enjoy our “Fitting with Gabby” series, which is basically a free class!)
- they’re not accessible: either they aren’t offered in your area or getting to/from/around class is a barrier
- online video classes don’t suit your learning style
- you get more joy from digging in and trying things out experimentally
Do you take classes to level up your skills? Tell us why or why not in the comments below! And while you are at it, perhaps you could recommend your favourite classes face-to-face and online!
Gillian love sewing knits in bright colours and crazy prints, and blogs at https://craftingarainbow.com/. She lives in Canada and co-founded the Sewcialists in 2013.
8 Comments
Hi Gillian, I HEAR you. My attention span is the same length as my cats, lol. Even U-Tube is a stretch for me. But, I love to learn so take some classes, and some of the best ones I’ve taken have been taught in “spurts”. The teacher speaks, then shows, then off to do as you’ve been instructed. And although I’ve been sewing for a long time, I usually learn something new. I teach sewing (and machine knitting) and have for many years, so for me to TAKE a class is relaxing and usually fun. I must admit though, there have been a few where I’ve wanted to leave early.
That’s a convincing pitch for taking classes! I have so much to learn! I tried to learn a new skill for May by ordering a kit, but that totally backfired because it’s been a frustrating expensive endeavour and I’m still waiting for a replacement.
I self taught myself to sew as didn’t know anyone else who did and have just taken in person classes for pattern cutting and overlocker techniques which were one off day long ones. I struggle with the online classes for some reason and do much better in person or even just reading about it. Only trouble with in person classes is there is very limited offerings near me, even the closest are a 3hr round trip!
Although I could teach myself what I have gone to the class for, it is nice to have someone on hand to ask a quick question and also is a dedicated time for it, at home there are too many other things that have to be done.
I took one quilting for teens class when I was a teen, but it was definitely more of a moral support group than a class. Since most of my sewing life has been as a student (yay for grad school) I’ve been on a budget and classes in my area are either at unavailable times or out of my price range, so I pocket that money for more craft supplies! I’m always intruiged, but it’d have to be a very convincing class to make me sign up.
Though I sewed quilts for decades, I was clueless when I wanted to start making my clothes last year. I tried figuring it out on my own but I live rurally with zero in person classes, stores, people who who make clothes, etc so I took Brooks Ann Campers online SkirtSkills class in January. I, ironically, do not wear skirts or dresses but I learned how to draft my own patterns, fix patterns specifically for my body, how to properly take measurements and all the terminology, symbols, and sewing techniques needed to get started. It was SO good and I feel like I can make anything now. My first make was a pair of joggers out of a somewhat delicate knit fabric. I’ve since made more plus underwear, shirts and I just finished some bike shorts. Not bad for the first three months of garment making. I do try to watch or read tutorials if they are available for anything I’m interested in sewing BEFORE I buy the pattern.
I love classes for adding a skill, usually very basic, but I’ve never taken one for developing skills further. I would consider it for something where another person is essential – like making a great sloper! They are pricey though (and when you start pricing things in yards – ‘this costs 10 yards of linen’ – well, you know where your heart truly lies…).
I’ve taken a few classes. I really enjoyed them. The first was a dressmaking class at Workroom Social in Brooklyn, which I took a few years ago when I was getting back into apparel sewing after a long hiatus. I later took a class there in sewing pants, since fit issues had bedeviled me. They were both excellent. They’re two-day classes, so enough time to complete a project. I love the luxury of having two whole days to myself to sew. I also took a class in making a pattern sloper because I had no idea how.
I didn’t take any classes at all for the first few years I got back into sewing. But I kept getting frustrated by many struggles. This year, I decided to shift my focus away from buying more fabric and patterns, of which I have plenty, and spend my sewing money on learning tools. I bought a bluprint subscription, a couple books, and an in-person jeans making class at my local sewing store. It’s improved my skills and been fun to try new things. It also feels good to invest in this hobby without acquiring more stuff. My budget is fairly modest – plenty of sewing classes or retreats are still out of reach for me – but I am lucky to have the resources that I do.