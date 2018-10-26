Sewing Dilemmas: Regional Fabrics

I sewed Ankara/African wax print/Dutch wax print for the first time last year, and came out with this knock-out skirt. I’d delayed sewing with wax prints for years though, because I wasn’t sure if they were appropriate fabric for a white girl like me!
In the end, I turned to Ankara-fanatic Marcy (aka. Oona), and asked,
“I’ve never decided if it’s ok for a white lady like me to use Ankara fabric. Cultural appropriation, or awesome print used with knowledge of its history? I don’t know, and it’s not the kind of thing any one person can decree is ok or not, so here I am, Ankara-less!”
She replied with a fantastic post, saying,
“Well, my friend, my FRIENDS, as Mixed-Chick-Party-Of-One, I am here to resoundingly decree this ever so much more than “ok.” In fact: GO FOR IT! Go for it, because it is fabric, and who better to treat a beautiful fabric with the respect it deserves than a home sewist?”
The thing is, I’m still unsure about what fabrics are appropriate for me to wear. I do have a couple of rules I chose to live by, though: I won’t buy any fabric labelled “tribal” — why can’t we just say “geometric”? I also won’t buy any fabric described as “Navajo” or “Aztec”, or any specific ethnic group — unless they directly produced the fabric themselves!
That said, I spent my 20s studying and working around the world, and I was never shy to wear traditional clothing while I did! In the photo above, I’m wearing a yukata in Japan, a salwaar kameez in India, and a Tibetan chuba that I had custom made before waiting 5 hours to shake hands with the Dalai Lama. In all of those cases, local people seems very happy for me to wear traditional clothing and appreciate their textiles! In fact, it would have seemed rude to do otherwise.
Now I’m an ESL teacher, and spend my days trying to increase the representation of different cultures in my schools. Would sewing with authentic regional fabric be a great way to do that, or does it cross a line of cultural appropriation? What about prints that feature traditional designs, like sashiko stitching or images from art? How can I tell if the prints or textiles I chose are actually authentic? And is it better or worse to sew traditional styles or modern shapes?
I’d love your input into this sewing dilemma! I know I’m not the only one with beautiful regional fabrics waiting in the stash to be sewn!
P.S. As I wrote this post, Lara from Thornberry happened to post her Dress Like Frieda contribution, and included some excellent links about cultural appropriation at the end — worth checking out!
P.P.S. The Curvy Sewing Collective Facebook community had a similar discussion recently, which is worth checking out if you are in the closed group!
I think as long as you have an appreciation for the culture behind the fabric then it’s totally fine! 🙂
I like to wear tartan, not only because I love how it looks, but because I’m Scottish. I like to see people wearing tartan, but I don’t like it when people don’t understand the history behind it, it’s like when people wear band t shirts without listening to the band haha!
Hey! The skirt is indeed amazing!
I can totally relate to this question, so here are my two cents.
As a white person living in Japan, I often ask myself if it is appropriate for me to wear Japanese traditional clothing (which I do regularly, especially since I belong to a buddhist temple), sew kimono to order, and even make western-style clothing with traditional kimono-kiji. Like you, I am never shy to try on the traditional garb of any place I visit, and often by fabric in my travel. As someone as mentioned, I do buy from local vendors, to be sure about the authenticity of the product, as well as to support the local community. In addition, I think there is a very clear difference between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation: in my case, I wear and produce kimono being well aware of the cultural context surrounding it. To be more general, I believe that by appreciating and deciding to sew a garment in any regional fabric you show your respect for the community that produced that particular textile.
There is a catch, though: I would never buy, let’s say, Ankara in Tokyo, or kimono-kiji in San Francisco. I would wait to visit the country of origin of the fabric I am interested in to purchase, or contact local producers and have it shipped to me.
Hope this makes sense! Happy sewing, and a hug from Tokyo.
HA! This post is so interesting because not so long ago, I bought an African skirt and my stepdaughter looked at me like “are you wearing that?” and I proudly said yes! I am a born and raised puertorrican who happens to be as pale as a blank sheet of paper and I will proudly wear my African skirt and I even wear a head wrap and rock it! if you respect, and like a different culture than your own, why not? I am madly in love with African prints! and I can’t wait to make me skirts and turbans.
P.S.: I also went to japan and bought a yucata, but never wore it because it was just to big. I was 17 at the time, but with my mentality now, I would have rocked it too!
YOLO! 😉
I’m familiar with this question because I am African American but grew up in a strong Nigerian community. When is it appropriate to wear traditional garments and fabrics? Appreciation is good, but actually looking at how the culture itself treats cultural appropriation and traditional garments. Things like not buying fabric labeled with the names of specific indigenous groups, if it’s not made by someone from that group is pretty important because several groups are fighting for collective ownership of their own names and culturally-produced art, technology, and motifs. If you’ve been gifted with something though, you can wear that with pride. The essence of cultural sharing vs. cultural appropriation is consent, ownership, and respect, so when garments or fabric are offered without coercion, I honor that.
I also think asking ourselves why we want to wear something from another culture is a great place to start I know if my only motivation is novelty, I don’t feel comfortable taking that step. It feels gross to me when other people wear things from my culture just for a short-lived sense of cool, so I try not to create that feeling for other people.
I really enjoyed reading your response. Thank you for some food for thought.
I’m American and white. I was once accused of being a racist. My intentions were good (but now I know, I was seriously misguided). That said, it was painful being accused and ostracized for what I believed at the time to be good intent. Quite frankly, I am scared to use wax prints or any of the other lovely ethnicly origined fabrics, lest I be accused and ostracized all over again, despite my intent – creating beautiful clothing out of beautiful fabric – would be good.
The thing is, all the strangers I pass on the street don’t know my intent. They don’t know – and might not even care – how much I know about the culture in question, how much I might admire it, how long I’ve studied it, and who in my life that I love dearly might be of that background. To a stranger, I’d simply be a white girl appropriating another culture’s look. We’re dealingwith a lot of racial justice issues in AMerica, and people on all sides (how sad that we even have “sides”!) can be downright hostile when it comes to racial justice issues right now. I feel like, as much as I love, love, love what my fellow sewists are doing with wax prints, the Dress Like Frida challenge, and similar projects….I just don’t want to be accosted on the street and forced to explain why I’m wearing something not traditionally “white” in origin.
That’s my concern, too. My ancestry is as Western European as it gets, and as much as I often love the look of prints from other cultures, I’ve gotten increasingly uncomfortable with wearing them myself. Especially because the majority of my music students are not white, and I don’t want to inadvertently offend those families. I do have a sashiko-embellished shirt that I made myself, and I’m hoping that’s ok since it was created out of an appreciation for that art form and its origins of making beauty out of rags. Especially because I’d like to do more of it! But I’m also trying to limit my more regional prints to Celtic and such, because at least I can legitimately claim those.
This comes up with cowichan sweaters and indigenous jewelry in BC. Buying it from indigenous people is a source of income for that group but buying inspired pieces from H&M is appropriation and theft of artistic/intellectual property. Even wearing original pieces feels a bit uncomfortable to me but I feel less awkward about something that has been gifted. It is true though that someone on the street my not know that my earrings were a gift though and it still might make them feel uncomfortable. We have such a gross history of abusing and stealing from this group so it is a tricky path to reconciliation.
Getting accused just shows ignorance in others. We can educate them! :o) Once a parent of one of my Group Home Adult clients asked me, “What do you do for your white kids?” Goodness you can get it from all sides! :o) I think the kids in your class will love it and learn valuable lessons from it!
I have a living room decorated in wax prints and African animals people are surprised, one of my dearest friends who is African American has the most beautiful Baroque styled living room with huge billowy curtains, lots of gold scrolling, in colors of mauves and blues. I don’t ask her why- I admire it! :o) We shouldn’t need to explain!
What an interesting discussion!
I was lucky in my earlier life to have been able to travel for work as well. I bought fabrics along the way, many of them still tucked away for their “good memories effect”. That being said, I seldom wore traditional clothing…simply because I did not feel comfortable (with ghost-like whiteness) wearing the styles…but the cloth made me swoon.
I also agree that cloth is cloth and it honors the cloth and the heritage of the cloth to create something wonderful to wear. Pattern companies like Folkwear offer cultural patterns and my perception is that wearing traditionally styled clothing (that of another country) honors the culture. I thoroughly understand where your questions come from, but I also fear that being too “pc” can become a hinderance to our societies. Words do have impact of course, but the fact that one is aware and considerate, asks the questions and thinks about answers is a tribute to other cultures, but it should not become a barrier.
If cloth makes you happy and comfortable…wear and enjoy it as a way to honor multi-cultural appreciation.