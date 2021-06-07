Saying Farewell: What has Sewcialists meant to you?

June 7, 2021 0 Comments

As we wrap up the Sewcialists, it’s important to us that we hear from YOU! There is no Sewcialists without the SEWCIAL aspect: the community of sewists who connect here!

This is your chance to have your say. We’ve put together a short Google Form survey to collect your memories and your dreams of what could come next. We’d love to hear your stories.

Click here to open the survey.

Graphic with a bright speech bubble. It reads "What has Sewcialists meant to you?"

We’ll put together a post with the community’s responses. You can choose to be anonymous, or you can let us know how to attribute your answers.

Thank you for being with us on this journey!

