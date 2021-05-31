AllButtsWelcome/Ask The Sewcialists: What’s Your Lower-Body Fit Challenge?

We’ve talked about flat butts, we’ve talked about round butts, we’ve debated scooping on crotch curves, we’ve made rompers to show off your ‘assets’, we’ve talked about gender-affirming underwear that fits the bits you’ve got…now we want to hear from you!
What’s your lower-body fit challenge?
Here’s mine! (Warning: it’s a 💩 issue.)
I’ve written before about sewing to accommodate my insulin pump (I have type 1 diabetes), and having waistbands that are sturdy enough (but not so bulky that the pump can’t clip to them) is one of my personal requirements for both pants and underwear.
Unfortunately, I also have a condition called gastroparesis, which is a complication of that diabetes. It means I have nerve damage in my gut, so the nerves don’t trigger the internal muscles to move things through the digestive tract in the usual way. (Sometimes things don’t move through me at all, and sometimes things move through altogether too quickly. It’s hard to be delicate about describing this! The nerve damage is still fairly mild—some people with gastroparesis are on feeding tubes and struggle to get enough calories to survive, and I’m certainly far from that, at least for now.)
In terms of fitting pants, I definitely do have some challenges. As you can imagine, if you haven’t had a bowel movement in many days, you’re going to have pretty intense bloating. Even a slightly tight waistband can be enough to pretty much halt my digestion! Plus, if things are moving too quickly, then I need to be able to get those pants off in a hurry when I make it to the toilet, so fiddly buttons and zips are not my friends. In other words, I’m forever trying to find the perfect unicorn waistband and fit: sturdy enough to hold my insulin pump in place, but stretchy enough to accommodate bloating and to avoid triggering a flare-up by being too firm, and definitely easy to whip off quickly. There’s no one magic solution or perfect pattern so far, alas, so I rely on different pants on different days, and some days I resort to boxy dresses with no waistbands at all (and pockets for the pump)!
So, that’s me and my quest for the perfect waistband solution.
Tell us about your personal fit challenges when it comes to your butt—or your belly (since waistbands and crotch curves encompass the front as well as the back of the body)!
Anne leads the copy-editing team at the Sewcialists. She’s been diabetic for 22 years this month, and she’s been Gillian’s sister for a good deal longer than that. You can find her on Instagram here.
6 Comments
Thanks for sharing about your T1d journey. I have also been T1d for 39 years, no gastropareis but chronic constipation that messes with my waistband sizing. I normally wear dresses since I don’t have to worry about the waist: I made bike-length shorts underwear with pockets near the knees to hold my pump. When I do wear pants or shorts, I use the Iris or Pencil pant pattern that are for stable knits but I use a daft elastic in the waistband to give my pump a firm place to clip. However, sometimes either the pants or shorts are still too tight.😣
Thanks so much for those recommendations, and for sharing YOUR story too! Alas, I don’t fit the size range of either of those patterns, but my favourite RTW pants are similar to the Pencil style. And yes! Undershorts with pump pockets are a wardrobe essential for me in the summer too — I’ve even worn the shorts over top of tights in the winter, though double waistbands can start to mean too much compression. Anyway, I wish you good blood sugars and gastric comfort! 😄
I have been thinking that the jumpsuit, coverall, dungaree etc. craze is a great thing for not having anything tight around my waist. Some are more convenient than others for having to deal with during a bathroom break, but I’ve collected a variety of patterns to try out. Everything from the glamorous to the very utilitarian. Bibs to halter necks oh my 🙂
What fun! There’s definitely something to be said for one-piece dressing — not having to find something to coordinate is a major plus, and you’re right that it would alleviate tight waistbands!
My pants fitting issue is way less serious, but really common. I have the thicker waist and belly pouch of a post menopausal bod. Elastic waistbands are my friends. I have also found that a slash and spread adjustment on the center front seam works fairly well. But I love jeans and front fly dress pants, and I’m wondering how to properly alter that style of pattern. Advice would be much appreciated!
All bellies deserve good fit! I am no fitting expert, but I wish you the best of luck in finding your fit!