AllButtsWelcome Round-Up!

Sewcialists has promised to go out with a bang! And with this theme month—which you all voted to have—I’d say Sewcialists is going out like a giant fart! (In the most awesome way, that is.) This month has not only been educational, but oh so fun! Let’s see what’s happening with the #AllButtsWelcome hashtag…

(Disclaimer: this is only a sampling of all the mighty ASSets shimmying on the internet. If you don’t see your butt here, we did not intend to poop on your parade. Party on and shake it!)

@seworganizedstyle hosted a very detailed podcast with @sarahveblen about pants fitting. Now that’s peachy!

@humbledandelion made some shorts with a king-sized bedsheet and had to make so many alterations, the pattern is unrecognizable. That’s some serious butt love!

And make no butts about @back.to.stitch Calyer pants! She still struggles with fit—BUTT might not after reading all of the educational goodies this month!

@damselfly.ca had better success with her Sculthorpe pants which fit her cheeks like a French kiss! The only mods made were to the length.

For butt leisure, @juebejue joined #RomperRumble2021 and sewed up a cheeky Shona for her sleepy butt that is sure to keep those butts in the bed awake a little longer… ooh-la-la…

While @artcoopsville decided to work that ASSet with some activewear leggings. Check out her spotted and striped butt in the wild!

There’s skirts and dresses for butts that like to feel the breeze. @cozypunk made their self-drafted dress out of quilter’s cotton for the ultimate oomph! Beautimus gluteus!

And @rocessence twirled her sustainable butt around in her Zero Waste Gather dress. Thanks earth-friendly butt!

For butts that need a hug, @tanitisis finally finished her Ginger jeans that were started a year ago. UFO done! High-five to that butt!

And @ohsewmargy made the Elwood jean from an old sofa cover! Thumbs up to this reusable butt!

And finally, there’s relaxed butts! @emeryasmith made the Fremantle pants for their stealth butt that is living the secret pajama lyfe.

While @stitchininmykitchen mixed up her silhouette with some wide leg pants for an easy breezy party in the back! This butt gets the best seat in the pant house!

What a GAS! Keep the hashtags coming for our final theme month: #AllButtsWelcome Put some BUTTer on it and join us!