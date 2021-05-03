AllButtsWelcome: Let the Theme Month Begin!

This is our final theme month on Sewcialists before we go on hiatus in June… and what could be a better memory as we walk out the door than a nice butt? Fitting our tushes can be one of the biggest challenges in sewing and in RTW, and sometimes it’s easy to start thinking that it’s our bottom that is the problem. However, all butts are good butts, and this month we aim to celebrate that!
Joining is simple!
All you have to do is sew something (ANYTHING) that covers your butt, and tag your project #AllButtsWelcome on Instagram. We will be watching the tag to share your amazing projects along the way and in our end-of-month wrap-up. The challenge lasts until May 31st.
(A word of warning – since we chose the hashtag a month ago, someone has started using it for butt-in-thong photos. If that keeps happening we will change our tag!)
What sewing projects count?
We like our rules free and easy here at Sewcialists, so any garment that covers your butt counts.
For example,
- pants
- shorts
- leggings
- overalls
- jumpsuits
- skirts
- dresses
- underwear
- swimsuits
You may sew for yourself or someone else, and projects can be simple or complex. We hope you’ll find a project that inspires you and fits with your budget and time. Sewing should be fun.
All butts are welcome!
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.