Ask the Sewcialists: What’s your pain in the butt?

As we head towards our final theme month – All butts welcome – I have been reflecting on the various fitting issues that come with our lower halves.
I personally have two main fitting challenges for pants and other lower garments.
The first is that my waist measurement puts me in a size two sizes larger than my hip measurement. This leads to lots of pants that are cut out for waist measurement, graded in the hips, and still don’t fit. They just end up way too big, even in the waist… I think there is something in some pants construction that relies on your hips to hold the pants up and maybe a certain ratio of waist to hip which is throwing me off and I don’t know how to address it.
My second issue is a flat seat. I suspect this exacerbates issue one. I routinely have lots of fabric swimming around the hips and lower bum and just taking from the side seam doesn’t work unless it’s a relatively small amount. This issue also makes pants with flat front and back elastic look particularly terrible.
I will finally confess that I have very little pant fitting experience. I see lots of discussions about “adjusting the rise” and while I know what the rise is, I have zero clue why or when I would adjust it…so hopefully I might learn that!
My aim for this theme month is to try and nail a really well fitting woven pant (or block). Hopefully then I can use that to compare to all the gorgeous pants patterns out there and learn how to adjust them before I cut them out!
What about you? What’s your pain in the butt of fitting and what do you hope to tackle in the theme month?
Let us know in the comments below!
6 Comments
I echo your issues…flat butt, large waist/belly…ever since I was a teenager…it has happened that wearing slacks backwards, I had a better fit…
My body is different but this has been a completely mysterious area for me too. I recently discovered a mini vlog series on YouTube by Lifting Pins and Needles – “Lets Sew Easy Pants” from last summer. I have watched a lot of tutorials, but she really explained fitting issues in a way that made more sense to me. Starting in the 3rd one she makes a series of muslins and shows different problems and how to fix them, working from the top of the pants down. Now I’m looking forward to trying – again – to fit my butt!
I have the opposite issue, way too much butt and thighs to waist size and now with weight gain and menopause the lovely rounded menobelly. The joys of “rounding out my personality” and “expanding my horizons”.
Yes, the menobelly! Someone please give us directions for how to correctly alter a pattern to accommodate. For the young among us, after menopause one’s body does a shape shift, and even if you are active, weight seems to accumulate as a stomach pooch.
I am aged 58 and have exactly the same issues – waist 2 sizes larger than hip, flat bum, fat belly issues, and totally agree that whilst the waist is fairly easy to grade out to larger, this is fine while sitting down but pants tend to slip down when standing up and walking. I recently did some crotch measuring and found that on the pattern I was using (Helen’s closet Arden pants) the total crotch length on the pattern for my size was the same as mine, but my back crotch is only 2 inches longer than the front crotch, whereas the pattern piece was 4 inches longer, so I removed 1 inch from the back and added it to the front. This helped but the style is loose fitting so may not be appropriate for other pants. I made some of these pants for my daughter and her measurements fit exactly with the pattern size. From the other comments I think you may have plenty of older readers!
Wedgies… Trying to make the Jutland men’s pants for my husband…and still no success even on the 2nd muslin. Nor can I find advice for men’s fittings on this particular problem on line!