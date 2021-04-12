Call For Contributors For All Butts Welcome

Hey everyone, it’s time to put out a call for next month’s theme! We’re looking for a few individuals to write about anything butt related! It can range from a complex project to something fairly simple that doesn’t take too long to make at all. The deadline to apply and have a post written is May 1st. Here are some ideas you might consider:
- The forever dreaded sewing/fitting pants,
- Swimsuits,
- Sewing garments where you don’t have to worry about fit too much (like loungewear),
- Underwear,
- Rompers,
- Your journey to the perfect booty fit (as a beginner or experienced),
- And So Much More!
Anyway, that’s the general idea. We know that not all peaches are the same, and not everyone has had the same journey, so anything goes!
We’re taking the first three volunteers who comment below, so let us know if you would like to contribute and what you’d like to share! We’ll also take the first three people who comment on Instagram at 7 PM PST. So head there if you miss your chance here.
As always, we are looking forward to what the community makes and shares!
Unmentionables: crotch variation in pantie fitting
I have already volunteered by email, but I would like to write about how variations in pelvic bone structure affect pantie fit.
Woohoo!!!!
I’m looking forward to reading that! I was going to offer to write about my neverending panty fitting saga, but there’s no way it would be as interesting as your story
Be interesting to see if what I am describing applies to you.
It sounds like it would apply to everyone
Hello, i am actually working on a mock up of some trousers that I want to do in linen so would love to help out!
Sounds perfect! Can you email us at sewcialists@gmail.com? Thanks!