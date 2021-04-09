So…what now?

If you haven’t seen Gillian’s post from Wednesday about us wrapping up Sewcialists – go check it out. This post won’t make much sense without it!

I have only been involved with Sewcialists since the reboot, but it has been an absolute honour to be the scheduler and one of the permanent editors for much of that period. Like many, I was drawn to Sewcialists for a number of reasons – a big reason was Gillian’s take on the world and a sense we could do some good. Another was that it seemed different to most other content at the time – probably because it wasn’t attached to a business or any sort of money making enterprise at all. It’s a source of happiness for us that it has remained that way.

So, as Gillian mentioned, we will finish up around mid-June. But what happens until then? I thought as scheduler I should pop in and let you know what we are going to do between now and mid-June.

Most of the time will be taken up with our upcoming May theme month – All Butts Welcome. We were stoked when you voted for that as our final theme month topic, we loved All Chests Welcome and All Butts seem like a natural follow up!

As usual we would like some of you to write for us during the theme month – there will be a call out for contributors next week, so keep your eyes peeled if you have a butt-related post in your mind! We will also ask some guest contributors and have some lead in posts from the team detailing resources and inspiration to get the butt juices flowing (I know…sorry…I couldn’t resist!).

In addition to the theme month, we will look to wrap up a few of our series regulars, so there will be a final few posts from Gabby on fitting, including one for the theme month itself.

After the theme is over, we thought we should finish with a couple of round ups to tie it up with bow – I can already see myself referring back to these as great sources of info on the patterns, contributors and topics we have covered in the last few years!

It’s bittersweet to be finishing up with Sewcialists, but it’s definitely time! Let’s bring it home strong!

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.