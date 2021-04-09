So…what now?

If you haven’t seen Gillian’s post from Wednesday about us wrapping up Sewcialists – go check it out. This post won’t make much sense without it!
I have only been involved with Sewcialists since the reboot, but it has been an absolute honour to be the scheduler and one of the permanent editors for much of that period. Like many, I was drawn to Sewcialists for a number of reasons – a big reason was Gillian’s take on the world and a sense we could do some good. Another was that it seemed different to most other content at the time – probably because it wasn’t attached to a business or any sort of money making enterprise at all. It’s a source of happiness for us that it has remained that way.
So, as Gillian mentioned, we will finish up around mid-June. But what happens until then? I thought as scheduler I should pop in and let you know what we are going to do between now and mid-June.
Most of the time will be taken up with our upcoming May theme month – All Butts Welcome. We were stoked when you voted for that as our final theme month topic, we loved All Chests Welcome and All Butts seem like a natural follow up!
As usual we would like some of you to write for us during the theme month – there will be a call out for contributors next week, so keep your eyes peeled if you have a butt-related post in your mind! We will also ask some guest contributors and have some lead in posts from the team detailing resources and inspiration to get the butt juices flowing (I know…sorry…I couldn’t resist!).
In addition to the theme month, we will look to wrap up a few of our series regulars, so there will be a final few posts from Gabby on fitting, including one for the theme month itself.
After the theme is over, we thought we should finish with a couple of round ups to tie it up with bow – I can already see myself referring back to these as great sources of info on the patterns, contributors and topics we have covered in the last few years!
It’s bittersweet to be finishing up with Sewcialists, but it’s definitely time! Let’s bring it home strong!
Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
3 Comments
You all have done a fabulous job. Running this for so many years is not an easy task. I’m sure you will be successful with whatever you choose to do next! Happy Sewing!
I am very grateful to all the contributors over the years. I am a 68-year old white woman, short and a bit overweight but I have no issues or hang ups with my body and I live a safe and fairly sheltered life. Reading Sewcialists however has helped me see and better understand other people’s struggles with their bodies or gender or society’s view of them. I can honestly say that I have grown as a person and view society much differently now than I did 5 years ago. So, thank you!
I have emailed The Sewcialists with a possible topic on different shaped pelvic bones and the implication of this for fitting panties for All Butts Welcome