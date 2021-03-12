We have a winner! Our next theme month is All Butts Welcome!

We asked you at the start of the week to vote for your preferred theme for our next theme month in May.
We are excited to announce that All Butts Welcome has won! This is a followup to our All Chests Welcome theme month last August, and we hope to provide the same combination of inspiration, fit and pattern advice, and diverse community sewing projects. All butts are good butts, of any size, shape, age, or gender.
It was a close call, with Matchy Matchy in 2nd place, Botanicals in 3rd, and Pyjamas and Loungewear a distant 4th. We love that you’ve picked a challenging topic to explore together – and don’t worry, we’ll hold your hand (but not your butt) to help you through!
Here’s the official challenge, which will run from May 1st to May 31st, 2021: Sew pants, skirts, shorts, leggings or anything else that incorporates fitting your tush! Your garments can be a loose or fitted as you want, because like we say, all butts are welcome.
Let’s get planning! What might you make?
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
2 Comments
I can finish my almost-finished Ginger jeans, if I can just find them! 😅
Been putting off really fitting pants for years waiting for the bod to stop changing shape. Maybe it’s time to just start where I am