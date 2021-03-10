Ask the Sewcialists: Theme months or mini-challenges?

On Monday, Gillian’s post asked you to vote for the topic for our next theme month.
As you know, we have run a theme month four times a year since Sewcialists relaunched, with topics ranging from very specific to very broad and general. They can be a real way to focus the sewing and spark creativity as well as a bunch of fun.
We have also more recently added mini-challenges into the mix—a shorter, burst of adrenaline to just get on and sew something! That first mini-challenge with the “personality quiz” type questionnaire to determine your power word will stick with me forever.
We are a bit split here at Sewcialists between liking to have more notice and a longer time to engage (e.g. a theme month) and loving the fun of bouncing around between different types of posts and mini-challenges.
What’s your preference? Let us know in the comments below.
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
6 Comments
Why not both? Do a mini-challenge a couple times each year, and do a theme month a couple times each year (or more).
Just to be onery and a contrarian
I like both and maybe they could alternate seasonally
BUT not winter spring summer and fall
I was thinking more like
Firefly season
Shoveling the sidewalk season
The other side of the world season (i.e. it is summer in the southern hemisphere while winter in the northern)
Library season
Weather is warm but the ocean water is still too cold to jump in season
Nice thing about these seasons is that they can be scheduled whenever the editors have the time and for however long
Theme month
I’m more of a mini-challenge person, myself.
But if everyone is split, maybe cut down the number for both, and alternate? e.g. Drop down to two theme months and two mini-challenges per year?
I have to agree that it should not be an either/or, but “let’s-do-both”!
Yeah, I agree people have their different preferences. As someone who sews slowly due to chronic illnesses I prefer theme months.