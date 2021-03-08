Vote For Our Next Sewcialists Theme Month!

We need your help choosing our theme month for May!
We’ve come up with a few ideas that fit our criteria (easy to join, fun, and inclusive) and we hope you’ll help us narrow down the list. Up for vote this time are:
- Matchy Matchy (Challenge: Sew two or more pieces that go together, like a top and bottom, layering pieces, or a garment and mask!)
- Pyjamas and Loungewear (Challenge: Sew something super comfy for day or night!)
- All Butts Welcome (Challenge: Sew pants, skirts, shorts, leggings, or anything else that incorporates fitting your tush! Similar to our All Chests Welcome theme last August.)
- Botanicals (Challenge: Sew floral or botanical prints, or use natural dyes!)
We will leave the survey open until Thursday. We can’t wait to see what you choose!
