Vote For Our Next Sewcialists Theme Month!

We need your help choosing our theme month for May!

We’ve come up with a few ideas that fit our criteria (easy to join, fun, and inclusive) and we hope you’ll help us narrow down the list. Up for vote this time are:

Matchy Matchy (Challenge: Sew two or more pieces that go together, like a top and bottom, layering pieces, or a garment and mask!)

(Challenge: Sew two or more pieces that go together, like a top and bottom, layering pieces, or a garment and mask!) Pyjamas and Loungewear (Challenge: Sew something super comfy for day or night!)

(Challenge: Sew something super comfy for day or night!) All Butts Welcome (Challenge: Sew pants, skirts, shorts, leggings, or anything else that incorporates fitting your tush! Similar to our All Chests Welcome theme last August.)

(Challenge: Sew pants, skirts, shorts, leggings, or anything else that incorporates fitting your tush! Similar to our All Chests Welcome theme last August.) Botanicals (Challenge: Sew floral or botanical prints, or use natural dyes!)

*** VOTE HERE ***

We will leave the survey open until Thursday. We can’t wait to see what you choose!