Ask the Sewcialists: What Are Your Favourite Sewing Communities?

Back in 2013 when Sewcialists was founded, the choice of online sewing communities was relatively limited. I remember Burda Style, Pattern Review, and lots of chatter on Twitter and Flickr. (If you were sewcialising online back then, I’d love to know which communities I’ve forgotten.) Nowadays though, there are sewing communities left, right and centre! Everything from big platforms to niche communities, and I think it’s a wonderful thing.
So today I’m asking: What are your favourite sewing communities? (Besides Sewcialists, of course!) I would love to hear in the comments where you connect with other sewists, go for advice and reviews, and feel at home. It could be specific Instagram accounts or Facebook groups, web-based communities, or groups you meet with in real life. I can’t wait to hear your answers!
Here are a few of my personal favourites, grouped by category:
- Plus Size Sewing: @CurvySewingCollective (and website), @Fatsewing.Club (and website)
- BIPOC Sewing: @blkmakersmatter, @MeetMakersOfColor
- Queer Sewing: @SewQueer
- Sewists with Disabilities: @ChronicallySewn, @DisabledMakers
- Age: @SewOver50
- General: Seamwork, The Foldline, Textillia and of course, Pattern Review, still going after all these years!
Please leave your favourites down below! Include a link if you can, so that it’s easy for other people to explore.
Gillian is cofounder of the Sewcialists. She is an avid sewist who lost her sewjo this past year, but shares a lot of kitten pictures on @craftingarainbow and very occasionally blogs at Crafting A Rainbow!
2 Comments
I find that certain pattern companies like Love Notions and Cashmerette on FB are very social, supportive and helpful.
TBH, I stopped going to Curvy Collective. Pattern reviews were getting bad. Extremely simple box tops and basics. No engagement from editors. No regular posts or even explanation why. Very sad. Used to be a favorite. I miss the version from two years ago!
Other than the fantastic communities you have already mentioned, there are –
On facebook “Sewing flat and asymmetrical” for sewers with uni- and bilateral mastectomies and other body asymmetries.
Also on facebook “Sewing for Spoonies” for sewers who are chronically ill.