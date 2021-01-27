Zero waste makes

This post is about my own adventures with zero waste sewing, and I’ve had a few! It follows on from a previous post for the Sewcialists about the concept of zero waste and some free patterns for you to try.
I had fiddled around on the fringes of zero waste, appreciating the idea of it without producing anything very interesting. Then I did the Fibres West (a Perth biennial residential programme) week long workshop with Holly McQuillan and this was a complete game changer for me as I finally understood the rigour behind the design processes.
The first thing we made was the bog coat. This is based on a 4000 year design of a coat found on a man buried in a bog in Denmark. It is a simple shape with a couple of cuts. Holly’s bog coat is slightly more sophisticated, I think. My finished coat looks like it has a lot going on and it even has pockets!
You will notice that the seam lines are bordered with a mustard colour and this is part of the technique.
These lines are painted on to the fabric using house paint and they stop the fabric from fraying when it’s cut, meaning that seams are sewn differently and don’t need any sort of other finish. I found the concept of painting the design lines on to the fabric and then cutting and sewing to be completely fascinating.
This photo below becomes the coat shown above. How cool is that? Can you identify the components?
The bodice and the sleeves can be given shape by cutting off sections and rotating them. If you look at the finished coat you will see that the back is lower than the front and this is done by manipulating the shapes
Below is a silk top I made using this technique. One side is shorter than the other and, although it’s not terribly clear, one side curves in.
In my previous post I refer to Rissanen, T., & McQuillan, H. (2016). Zero Waste Fashion Design. London; New York: Fairchild Books, and this book contains many designs, including a pair of trousers with spiral legs. These fascinated me so I had a go at making them. The design is basically a rectangle cut across diagonally and the cutouts for the front and back crotch become pockets. The legs can be darted at the knees to give them a bit more shape.
It’s hard to see how this shape can be transformed into two trouser legs, but it happens by sewing each leg as a spiral (hence the name!). Only careful examination shows the seam lines and they look like normal trousers but with no fabric wasted.
Also in my previous post I referred to “Zero Waste Sewing” by Liz Haywood from A Craft of Clothes. The book is size inclusive and contains 18 sewing designs which are all zero waste.
I have made several versions of the bathrobe, as I think it is the best pattern going. This one is made from one of my late mother-in-law’s wool blankets and it’s lined with one of our old doona (duvet) covers. This is both warm and functional as it gives so much coverage. I have made four of these for myself (summer and winter versions) and two for my husband.
One of the fears that people have about zero waste is that you rarely get a pattern, instead a set of instructions is published and the sewist has to draw the design lines straight on to the fabric prior to cutting. This is a bit nerve-wracking at first and I find myself measuring many times before I actually cut. However, it’s nice not to have paper patterns and it means that if you want a different size due to weight changes, or making for others, then it’s a simple matter of adjusting the measurements. I would exhort everyone to give this a try at least once, you might surprise yourself with how enjoyable it is.
The photo below is the Clair Skirt also from Liz Haywood, but from a standalone pattern, not the book. I made the skirt from a thrifted doona (duvet) cover and everywhere I wear it I get asked about it. It is one of my favourite things to wear at the moment and it takes me from day to casual evening.
Another of Liz’s patterns is the Cendre top, and I always think that it doesn’t look like a zero waste make. It is both contemporary and stylish.
Pattern Union has also begun to dabble in zero waste although she is yet to publish a pattern. I am lucky enough to have access to her as a friend and we have days when we play around with designs. This is a pair of regular trousers that we were able to turn into a zero waste pattern by utilising some of Holly McQuillan’s principles. We did use a pattern for these as we were converting an existing pattern to zero waste. In fact there’s a tiny bit of waste which I’ve shown at the side of the photo!
I mentioned in my last blog post that there is a common view that zero waste clothes are rather shapeless as the easiest method of designing a zero waste garment is through a series of squares and rectangles. However, the newest trend is to simply fit all the pieces together, a bit like a jigsaw puzzle. It’s clear above that this is a fairly traditional pair of trousers which, with a few tweaks, has been able to be designated zero waste. The fit is pretty spot on, and it’s hard to believe that they are zero waste.
This evening dress designed by Sarah from Pattern Union is a case in point. It looks quite complex, has a wonderful 1930s vibe and is extremely stylish.
It is, in fact, a very simple, but clever piece of design. However, it is knowing how to put it together that takes the skill.
My fabric for the above dress was very narrow as it is a piece of silk Japanese shibori, but it was able to be adapted to the zero waste design.
These garments are but a small sample of the zero waste garments I have in my wardrobe. I am so fascinated with the process that I am constantly seeking out the designs to play with. My next post will include a mini- challenge for you, dear reader. I’m going to make a zero waste garment and you might like to follow along or you might like to try something different. The main thing is to try it!
Sue lives in beautiful Western Australia where the weather is most conducive to making easy to wear zero waste garments. She is retired (so has lots of time) and blogs at Fadanista.com and is on Instagram @suestoney.
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
20 Comments
Thank you so much for sharing your zero waste wardrobe! I had no idea zero waste
styles could look stylish, but they do!
Thank you Molly, I think designers are putting a lot of effort into creating stylish garments.
The spiral leg trousers are mind blowing, I just can’t picture how the pieces go together to form legs.
Agree, the trousers are amazing, I think I can spot the seam but am not entirely sure!
The seam is hard to see!
they are very interesting to sew. You start at the top of the leg and sew a spiral seam to the bottom. I couldn’t get my head round it either at first. It’s useful to make a paper model and just play with that first.
What a great insight into the process, I have to admit I was totally one of the “It’ll be shapeless” brigade, but you really have given me some food for thought on these designs.
It is worth giving zero waste a try. Pick something that will look good on you though, and has a simple silhouette.
Wonderful and inspiring article!
Thank you so much Nancy, this is much appreciated!
So inspiring! Thank you for sharing
Thank you so much Phillippa, I really appreciate you taking the time to comment.
Thanks for writing this Sue: this is a fascinating idea, and I love the idea of no scraps (which I can’t bring myself to throw out) and zero waste. Can we get pictures of factory waste? Might inspire a bit more zero waste designing!
Thank you so much Sue. It’s really liberating when you finish a make and don’t have to deal with scraps. I was going to put up a picture of factory waste, but it’s a bit depressing really, and keep in mind that factories really try to be economical! I am heartened that there are now quite a few designers who are making zero waste patterns. What I am now thinking about is how I can turn some of my TnT patterns into zero or minimal waste.
The Pattern Union evening dress is my favourite, but they are all lovely and just imagine … not a scrap has gone to waste! Very clever! (What kind of sewing machine is on Hayward’s book cover … a vintage Singer?)
Thank you Linda, it’s a favourite of mine, but I need to go to more special events to wear it! I think Liz does have a vintage singer. It looks mouth watering to me!
I know … special events have turned into a walk along the trails in casual clothes for us! Vintage Singer envy happening here! 😉
Oh yes, every time I look at that book I feel envy! We are not in lockdown, but lost the urge to cavort at night!
hahaha … now I have “cavorting” envy too!
I’m eyeing my Mum’s beautiful Onkaparinga blankets (same colours as yours!). That green top and the evening dress are divine Sue and the fitted trousers are impressive. I wish I was retired too!