Call for Contributors to Zero Waste February!

Have you been waiting for your chance to write for the Sewcialists? This could be it!

We are looking for three volunteer authors to make a sewing project from a zero-waste pattern and blog about it for the Sewcialists blog this February. You could make any kind of project, simple or complex. Our FAQs for contributors are here: basically, you need large, bright photos (but they don’t have to be magazine quality!), and you must be able to submit by February 1st.

We’ll take the first three people who comment below! If you miss the chance to sign up here, we’ll put out a similar call on Instagram in 12 hours (a.k.a. 7pm-ish Eastern Standard Time) for three more people.

Of course, you can always take part by sewing a zero-waste project this February and tagging it #SewcialistsZeroWaste on Instagram, and engaging with posts here on the blog and with Instagram posts from community members using that hashtag!

Please comment below if you’d like to write for us this February!

