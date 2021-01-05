(Re) Introducing the Sewcialists Podcast!

As you might already know, Sewcialists were a regular feature on the Sew Organised Style Podcast throughout 2020.

With the addition of the wonderful Maria (@velosews) to the Sewcialists editorial team, we thought it was time to make a fortnightly podcast an official Sewicalists thing!

What does this mean? It means you can listen to various Sewcialists editors, writers and guests every two weeks on the podcast. We will let you know when they are released by posting on Instagram, and by updating the new podcasts page here. The podcasts will still be hosted by Maria, and if you already subscribe, you can continue to do so via the Sew Organised Style page as you did previously.

The first episode of the podcast, and the first for 2021, is ready for listening now! It appropriately kicks off the year with our founder Gillian, talking about some of the goals for Sewcialists for 2021.

Happy listening!