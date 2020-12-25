Ask the Sewcialists: How’s the sewing going?

As we near the end of this year, we wanted to check in with everyone on how they are travelling.

The less said about this year the better, really, though we know that many of us have kind of lost the impetus to sew at various points in 2020, while others have found comfort in sewing, as we so often do. It is most important that we are gentle with ourselves, whatever our current sewing vibe — absolutely NO beating ourselves up for not sewing enough or sewing too much (is that a thing?). Didn’t meet your sewing goals or Make Nine aspirations this year? No worries. 2021 is right there waiting for you. Struggling to come up with a #SewingTop5 list because even making lists is Just Too Much right now? It’s alright! 2021 is coming, whether we put a pretty bow on 2020 to mark its conclusion, or just hunker down and whimper until it goes away.

I found I had serious bursts of productivity this year, mixed with weeks of doing very little (or just cutting things out and then letting them languish). And that is OK. I made some of my Make Nine, and not others. And that is OK too. I pledged to use one specific treasure to #SewThePrecious and then sewed a bunch of other precious fabric, but not actually the one I pledged to sew. And that is OK!

So I ask you, our Sewcialists community, without any judgement or agenda — how is your sewing going? Let us know in the comments!

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.