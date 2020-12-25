Ask the Sewcialists: How’s the sewing going?

As we near the end of this year, we wanted to check in with everyone on how they are travelling.
The less said about this year the better, really, though we know that many of us have kind of lost the impetus to sew at various points in 2020, while others have found comfort in sewing, as we so often do. It is most important that we are gentle with ourselves, whatever our current sewing vibe — absolutely NO beating ourselves up for not sewing enough or sewing too much (is that a thing?). Didn’t meet your sewing goals or Make Nine aspirations this year? No worries. 2021 is right there waiting for you. Struggling to come up with a #SewingTop5 list because even making lists is Just Too Much right now? It’s alright! 2021 is coming, whether we put a pretty bow on 2020 to mark its conclusion, or just hunker down and whimper until it goes away.
I found I had serious bursts of productivity this year, mixed with weeks of doing very little (or just cutting things out and then letting them languish). And that is OK. I made some of my Make Nine, and not others. And that is OK too. I pledged to use one specific treasure to #SewThePrecious and then sewed a bunch of other precious fabric, but not actually the one I pledged to sew. And that is OK!
So I ask you, our Sewcialists community, without any judgement or agenda — how is your sewing going? Let us know in the comments!
Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
5 Comments
Its going fine thanks for asking. I have made around the same number of items for myself this year as I normally do, but have made more for other people. One present which I would normally have handed over in person seems to have got lost in the post which is a bummer. I don’t ever set myself targets to make a certain number of items because I sew for enjoyment and don’t want to turn it into a task which hasn’t been done yet. I’ve learned some new techniques and found some new voices to listen to, some mistakes but no major fails, so sewing wise its not been a bad year.
Fits and starts. I must admit that since I found this blog I have been more motivated to try new things. Discovered I have a fitting issue I didn’t know I had (high round back or dowager’s hump). Through all of my sewing browsing I have learned a lot this year. The advantage of quarantine is that I had time to look at a lot of these things I didn’t have time to before. Ready for 2020 to go, but there have been good things happening despite all the negative. Grateful for the time I’ve been able to take to learn more…
Like other Aussies, I kinda feel we’ve got off pretty lightly. I have made many more wins this year by remaking my TNTs and learned a huge amount by subscribing to Charlotta’s School of pattern cuting (YouTube). There have been leaps, and there have been moments of methodical but slow progress and then there have been moments where I couldn’t bare to set foot in the sewing room. Good bye 2020, we’re done with you – 1 ⭐️
Due to a home renovation that keeps on giving…… sloooowlllly….. not much sewing going on in my neck of the woods. There is, however, light at the end of the tunnel and having gone from 100 items sewn last year to maybe 5 this year, I cannot wait to get back to it and have lots of plans!!!!!
I’ve been able to work through a lot of items that have been in my queue for quite some time and that has been quite satisfying. They were all part of my efforts at a more cohesive casual wardrobe. Then it hit. I just had enough of these garments and now what? I missed the opportunity for my favorite type of sewing, sewing for events, milestones, travel. These would have been the outfits worn to weddings, family reunions, anniversaries which included our own. Sigh,,,,,,,,,,,but be not forlorn! I’ve now gone on a more utilitarian binge. I’ve been investigating Visible Mending and have also made pant slips, undies, aprons, done some complicated mending on tech garments and so on. We are isolated and our work has us not working but we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with the arrival of vaccines. I get my days of weariness and sadness over the loss of human closeness. I miss hugging my friends and sharing a glass of wine and a night at the theatre but right now just take it one day at a time and look at getting to the other side. It will come.