Join Us for the Top 5 of 2020!

Dear 2020, don’t the door hit you on the a** on your way out. This year can’t end soon enough for most of us, so we are sending it off in proper Sewcialists style: with a #SewingTop5 series!

This series is now in it’s 9th year, starting on my personal blog and then hosted here on Sewcialists. It’s a chance to look back and celebrate the highs and lows of your sewing year, what you learned, and where you want to go next.

Here are the categories:

Top 5 Highlights: What are the best/most worn items you sewed this year?

What are the best/most worn items you sewed this year? Top 5 Misses: We all have fails – now is the time to share the items that never got finished, were unwearable, or just didn’t work out how you wanted!

We all have fails – now is the time to share the items that never got finished, were unwearable, or just didn’t work out how you wanted! Top 5 Non-Sewing Highlights: Usually we suggest you might talk about vacations or adventures, but this year more than most, your highlights might be small pleasures – learning to bake, nature walks, or just that fact that you were out of bed and clothes some days. Victories look different to everyone!

Usually we suggest you might talk about vacations or adventures, but this year more than most, your highlights might be small pleasures – learning to bake, nature walks, or just that fact that you were out of bed and clothes some days. Victories look different to everyone! Top 5 Reflections: What did you learn this year? It could be about sewing, but also life lessons that go you through these difficult times.

What did you learn this year? It could be about sewing, but also life lessons that go you through these difficult times. Top 5 Goals: Who knows what 2021 will hold, but we can still set some small or large goals for ourselves. A little bit of sewing every week, taking an online class or attending an online event, learning a new skill, or using that precious fabric! The possibilities are endless.

All you have to do to participate is use the hashtag #SewingTop5 when you post on Instagram or your blog. Make it work for you – maybe you do a Top 3 or a Top 1, or you combine a few topics into one post. Most people start in December and wrap up in January, but there are no deadlines.

It’s a fun way to meet other sewists, so partway through December we’ll have up a post here where you can link your own Top 5 lists! Here on the Sewcialists, we’ll be sharing hits, misses, highlights, reflections and goals from the Editorial team, starting now and finishing in early January. We hope you’ll join in.

2021, we know you can do better!