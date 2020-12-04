Would you like to be a Sewcialists editor?

Here at Sewcialists, we have three permanent editors : Gillian, our founder, myself (Chloe), Chief Scheduler and Anne, Chief Copy Editor. Plus we have a number of temporary editors who join us for a period of time, usually around six months.

You have already met Chris, Renee and Monserrat in a recent post, and now we are looking for another couple of editors to join them as we head into 2021.

We love the fresh ideas, passion and friendships that come from having temp editors: they bring energy and creativity, as well as much needed help

Here are some of the tasks you would take on if you join the Editorial team:

taking turns running The Sewcialists Instagram account, including posting, reposting, responding and commenting

emailing back and forth with guest authors

liaising with our incredible copy editor team to make sure posts are ready for publishing

communicating and planning with the Editorial team

creating blog content, such as interviews, roundups, and announcements at least once a month

We think there are a lot of benefits to becoming a temp editor, too! It’s a chance to give back to the sewing community and to amplify discussions about topics near and dear to your heart. You get to meet inspiring people through discussions, comments, chats and emails. As a team, we put each other first, so if something comes up in life we are *always* flexible.

If that sounds good to you, please drop us a line at sewcialists@gmail.com and let us know a bit about you and why you would like to volunteer as a temp editor. We’d love to have you!