SewcialistsTNTee round up / musings!

Our first ever midi challenge has drawn to a close, and we have LOVED seeing all the t-shirts you have made pop up on IG!

Sometimes we like to try to round up every post after our challenges and theme months, and other times we look at statistics or highlight some particular posts and makes.

This time, we are going to look at a few aspects of the challenge and see posts from makers for those things!

All t-shirt patterns made during the midi challenge are listed and linked in the table at the end of this post.

As ever – if you fit in one of these groups and aren’t included, please don’t take offence (though if so, let me know I will add you!). These are gathered from Instagram trawling and subject to the vagaries of both the algorithm and my brain…between the two of those things, there are always errors and omissions.

Self-drafted

It looks like the humble t-shirt is a good place for some self-drafting action.













Top L-R, then bottom L-R: @2ducks_swimming – drafted from a store bought tee for their daughter / @alexandravelos – self drafting a fabulous statement cuff / @cookkat62 – elongating her self-draft into a long sweater with a curved hem for Canadian winter! / @maisondomino – woven t-shirt / @ohsewmargy – self drafted tee and self haircut! / @onehtl1ama – drafted from a favourite tee in middle school

First time tee makers (probably)

It’s not entirely clear to me that these are the first t-shirts made by these sewists, but they definitely called out some firsts for them and both did an excellent job with some great fabric choices.





From left to right: @creatingmagic4 with their first t-shirt from a pattern, and @holdonimtrying with what might not be her first tee, but was definitely her first go at stripe matching (which she totally nailed).

The thrifty and inventive

There is something magical about a t-shirt. Maybe more than any other garment they lend themselves to being hacked, patched, and made out of thrifted and gifted fabrics. These makes highlighted that perfectly:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

@a.little.quiet.sewing used the Tessuti Mandy Boat Tee base with the neckline of the SBCC Patterns Tonic Tee and the hem of the Marilla Walker Maya Top for the ultimate mash-up! @divinedita used some gorgeous french terry given to them by their sister for this McCalls pattern. @les_chaotically made several t-shirts with scraps using McCalls M7349, which is actually a dress pattern! They are all so beautifully sewn. @maggyswaggy used a quilt bought at an auction years ago to make this fabulous Closet Core Patterns Cielo Top. @multimodalmaker was able to use up Liberty fabric scraps from a top they didn’t like on this lovely Cashmerette Montrose top. @sewmelwyk used a 1m piece of thrifted wool suiting for this great top from 100 Acts of Sewing (shirt no.1). @starsthreads used only jersey fabric scraps they already had to make this stunning Grainline Lark tee. @valyrian.needle added a couple of inches to the sleeves of this French Navy Astair tee so they could gather some lace onto them for a pretty trim.

The box set

Here at Sewcialists we are suckers for some matchy-matchy action.

@saricaalice made this phenomenally awesome set of tees for the family to wear on Diwali—all using rust-coloured bamboo cotton stretch rib from Fancy Tiger Crafts. They are (L-R) the Elbe Textiles Sage Tee, the Brindille & Twig Ringer Tee, and the French Navy Stellan Tee.

The RANDOMNESS

Most times when we run a challenge like this, we see the same patterns being made over and over, reflecting their popularity (and often their versatility or good size range). This time…not so much. In fact, just about not at all! Here’s my three theories why:

There are A LOT of t-shirt patterns out there (though probably not more than dresses). Obviously there’s more to choose from, some of which are free. It’s northern hemisphere autumn/nearly winter. Much of our demographic hails from there and the search for more seasonally appropriate patterns might be leading people to less obvious choices. T-shirts are quick to sew—it’s low risk to try something new for this challenge. So maybe that’s what people did?

Regardless, this forms a treasure trove of ideas for patterns that is impossible to pass by. So I have attempted to note them all down below. AGAIN—I will have missed some. And no, I didn’t link them all because the dog would really like to be walked and is looking at me…such is life.

Thanks for a great midi challenge—we encourage everyone to go and have a look through the hashtag on Instagram and to continue to use it!

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.

**********************************************************************

Pattern List (Free ones at the top)

Please note again that this has not been individually checked and relies on the information provided by those who made the patterns. Free patterns may not be entirely free (may be subject, for example, to newsletter subscription), and patterns not marked as free may in fact be free…