29. Dear Gabby: Maxi’s Closet! Inside Edition: Part 2

In my last post, I shared an interview with the incredibly smart and talented Wayne Laberda, who performs drag as the illustrious Maxi!

I come here today to share with you the second part of our interview, an introduction to Maxi herself. Maxi takes us behind the scenes and shows us her stunning, meticulously hand-made, sparkling wardrobe, with even more tips and tricks for the curious minded.

Please enjoy!

Video Interview with Maxi!

Check out the evolution of Maxi, from the very beginning:

I’ll end this post with a massive thanks to the simply marvelous Maxi and a note from Maxi to you:

Hello Kids and Kittens!



What a blessing for Gabby, that she got to interview the sensational…. ME! It was an absolute pleasure for her, I’m sure. I just loved talking, but most of all I loved sharing all the ways I make sure I continue to stun and amaze all of you out there in the Sewcialist community! As a fellow sewer, crafter, and DIY glamorizer, I appreciate and exemplify the struggle it is to keep the general public asking,”How does she do it?!”

Well, in addition to the many insights I provide to Gabby in our conversation, here is a list of some of my favorite tips and tricks:

When possible, put zippers in first! It is much easier to sew in a zipper when you can keep things flat and with less bulk. If I sew them in first, it is always a much easier and cleaner process.

Hand baste your zippers. Pins can slide or create bulk. Hand basting a zipper holds it in place really well, while not allowing fabric to stretch while sewing.

When adding sparkle, mix your mediums. If you want add some glitz to a project, don’t be afraid to use crystal, glass, and even resin/plastic stones. Even the highest-end designers use plastic stones.

Tight isn’t always right. When fitting, making things tighter doesn’t always fix the issue, especially when working with high stretch fabrics. Many times, a little release helps everything fall into the perfect place.

It is important to realize that glamor has no shape or size, and it doesn’t discriminate based on wealth or skin color. It’s about confidence, attitude, and realizing sparkle is always appropriate!

The world is a crazy place, find what brings you joy and do it! I sincerely hope this is not the last time I get to speak with all of you. Find me on Instagram @maxi_drag



Love,

Maxi

Gabby is a technical designer, fit specialist, and prolific googler. She lives in Denver, raises tiny littles, reads, embroiders, makes, experiments, fails, learns, tries again. See her on instagram @ladygrift.