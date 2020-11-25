sewcialistsTNTee: The Dropped Shoulders, Dolman Sleeves, and Boxy Tops

We’re halfway through our midi challenge, but it’s not too late to join in. The beauty of a knit tee shirt is how quickly they come together.

Perhaps you want more ease in your life. Perhaps a basic tee isn’t for you. Today, we’re showing you some inspiration from the dropped shoulder, dolman, and boxy tee side.

L to Right:

First Row

The Dream Tee, Amelia Lane Designs. This dolman tee runs from size 00 to 34. This is a T-shirt offering from a BIPOC designer. The pattern has two necklines and three sleeve options for versatility.

Tyra Tee, Just Patterns. Size range 34 to 46 was developed for a B/C cup size, and size range 46 to 56 for a DD cup size.

Inari Tee, Named Clothing. This boxy cropped top is available in a wider range of sizes EUR 32 to 56 | US 0 to 24. Details include a sporty neckband, long sleeves, and an option for a cute dress.

Second Row

Cedar Dolman Top, Cashmerette. Sizes 12 to 32 in PDF with three cup sizes (C/D, E/F, G/H).

Laundry Day Tee, Love Notions. At press time, this swingy top was on sale for just $5. In January, it was updated to a new block with sizes from XS to 5X. You’ll come for the full bust pattern piece and stay for the wider shoulder.

Hemlock Tee, Grainline Patterns. This one is FREE! This dropped shoulder staple received an update in 2019—multisized in an expanded and updated size block. Options include varying sleeves and hem lengths.

While this is an inspo post and we weren’t able to cover all the options out there, do you have a dropped shoulder, dolman, and boxy knit tee you want to shout out?

Renee Samuels sews, teaches, and writes about sewing from Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She blogs projects at MissCeliesPants.com and posts more regularly at @MissCeliesPants. She does not have a pattern for Miss Celie’s Folk Pants.