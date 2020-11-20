Checking in on Your #SewcialistsTNTee

It’s Friday here in the U.S., and I am checking in on you! How are those shirts coming along? If you missed it on Monday, we announced our mini (really more of a midi) challenge! You can catch the deets here. Normally our mini challenges are only a weekend long, but with all this *gestures vaguely around* going on, we decided on almost two full weeks of fun ending on Sunday, November 29.

We’ve had a couple inspo posts so far: Gillian outlined a bunch of ways to hack a t-shirt pattern, and Renee helped us out with a post about woven t-shirts, as well as another covering the many classic set-in sleeve t-shirt patterns. On Wednesday, Christopher gave us a wonderful history about my very favorite type of shirt:. the crop top.

Now time to share what some of you have been up to! I glanced through Insta for the tag (#SewcialistsTNTee) and boy, howdy are there some GOOD shirts in there! I’m particularly fond of the upcycled quilt top @maggyswaggie made. Here’s just a little look at what our fellow Sewcialists are making.

I hope this post has given you all some more inspo! My husband is off work all next week for American Thanksgiving so I’m hoping I’ll be able to get my shirt done then, if not this weekend.

Do you know what shirt you’re making yet? Let me know in the comments below!

Amanda is a mom of two, crafting away in North Carolina. She can be found on Instagram @mandabe4r where she posts about everyday life (and she finally finished a sewing project!).