SewcialistsTNTee starts today!

Woo-Hoo! Today marks the start of the #SewcialistsTNTee mini challenge! We can’t wait to see your makes pop up on Instagram and to find more great tee patterns in the process.

So what are the rules? As usual, our definition of a t-shirt is pretty loose—long sleeved, short sleeved, round necked, v-necked, t-shirt dress—it’s up to you! Just make something t-shirty and you are sorted.

We have given you a few inspiration posts so far. Gillian outlined a bunch of ways to hack a t-shirt pattern, and Renee helped us out with a post about woven t-shirts, as well as another covering the many classic set-in sleeve t-shirt patterns. We will have a couple more posts to inspire you during the challenge too.

As noted, this is more of a “midi” challenge – running from today until Sunday 29th November. That’s enough time to try a new pattern for everyday of the week, or to perfect that one, single, perfect TNTee.

We can’t wait to see what you make!

