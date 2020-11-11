sewcialistsTNTee: Set-In Sleeve Tee Inspiration

It’s the Sewcialists TNTee midi challenge week next week! We’ve saved the the widest range of tees for this preparatory post: the set-in sleeve.

The set-in sleeve tee is possibly the classic tee shirt. Here, we’ve trawled the internet for just a sampling of what the set-in sleeve tee has to offer. This classic style is no longer limited to your common white knit, worn under a shirt. In this first batch, we’ve pulled puff sleeves, deep scoops, sharp v-necks, and stylish hems.

Top row, left to right: Tonic Tee, SBCC (bonus, free with mailing list sign up); and Mimosa Scoopneck T-shirts, Jalie 3890.

Bottom row, left to right: Basic Tee #2011, Iconic Patterns (available in straight and extended size range); Galaxy Tee, Pattern Scissors Cloth (free with blog subscription); and Concord Tee, Cashmerette Patterns (now up to size 32!).

For those wanting less shaping, no darts, and athletic to comfy styles, there’s a wide range of set-in sleeve tees.

Top row left to right: Boys’ and Men’s T-shirts, Jalie 2918; Men’s Tee #6003, Iconic Patterns (an athletic cut); and Berlin Tee, Tank & Sweater, Toby K. Patterns.

Second Row, L to R: The Westbrook, Mimi G Style (features a center front seam and slightly wider neck), Daily Tee, The Wolf and The Tree (two size ranges); and Evergreen Tee, Greenstyle Creations (up to a size 4XL).

This next batch shows off interesting necklines, fits, and style lines.

Top row, left to right: Molly Tee, Pattern Union (fitted and cup size options); Jalie 2805, (crew neck, V neck, turtleneck); and Union Street Tee, Hey June.

Bottom row, left to right: Rio Ringer Tee, True Bias; and Choose Your Own Adventure Tee, Rad Patterns (fitted, loose, and kids).

Does one of these send you straight to your knits?

Renee Samuels sews, teaches, and writes about sewing from Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She blogs projects at MissCeliesPants.com and posts more regularly at @MissCeliesPants. She does not have a pattern for Miss Celie’s Folk Pants.

#SewcialistsTNTee