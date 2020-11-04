SewcialistsTNTee: Woven Tee Inspiration

We’re gearing up for our November theme month, TNTee. This mini/midi challenge runs November 15th to November 29th. To get you in the spirit, we’re sharing some inspiration and pattern posts.

Since a tee shirt is a gateway drug to garment sewing there were many, many to chose from. We broke them down this month by woven, set in sleeve, raglan, dolman, dropped shoulder, oversized.

First up, the woven tee! A tee shirt isn’t limited to a basic cotton knit these days.

Before we get too far, we should acknowledge the elephant in the room: this post contains only patterns marketed to women. That’s because a boxy woven top is kind of the midway point between a tee and a blouse. Men can of course wear blouses or anything else they want — these tops just don’t tend to be marketed that way. However, this is just a jumping-off point, because a lot of people are scared of sewing knits, and we want this challenge to be accessible to all skill levels. There are several more round-up posts, with lots more styles of tees shirts, styled for lots more bodies and gender identities, which will be appearing as we gear up for the challenge.

So, let’s explore some of the easy-wear woven options available to makers today.

L to R Essential Shirt, Topstitch ATL, Torrens Box Top, Muna and Broad, Belcarra Blouse, Sewaholic, Cielo Top and Dress, CCP, Lou Box Top, Sew DIY

L to R: Scout Tee, Grainline; Montrose Top, Cashmerette; Kabuki Tee, Paper Theory; Shirt No. 1, 100 Acts of Sewing; Key Largo, Hey June Handmade; Plain & Simple Woven T-Shirt & Dress, Hot Patterns

Any ideas for a woven tee? Have you made them before? Is a woven tee planned for our mini challenge?

Renee Samuels sews, teaches, and writes about sewing from Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She blogs projects at MissCeliesPants.com and posts more regularly at @MissCeliesPants. She does not have a pattern for Miss Celie’s Folk Pants.

#SewcialistsTNTee