SewcialistsTNTee: Woven Tee Inspiration

We’re gearing up for our November theme month, TNTee. This mini/midi challenge runs November 15th to November 29th. To get you in the spirit, we’re sharing some inspiration and pattern posts.
Since a tee shirt is a gateway drug to garment sewing there were many, many to chose from. We broke them down this month by woven, set in sleeve, raglan, dolman, dropped shoulder, oversized.
First up, the woven tee! A tee shirt isn’t limited to a basic cotton knit these days.
Before we get too far, we should acknowledge the elephant in the room: this post contains only patterns marketed to women. That’s because a boxy woven top is kind of the midway point between a tee and a blouse. Men can of course wear blouses or anything else they want — these tops just don’t tend to be marketed that way. However, this is just a jumping-off point, because a lot of people are scared of sewing knits, and we want this challenge to be accessible to all skill levels. There are several more round-up posts, with lots more styles of tees shirts, styled for lots more bodies and gender identities, which will be appearing as we gear up for the challenge.
So, let’s explore some of the easy-wear woven options available to makers today.
L to R Essential Shirt, Topstitch ATL, Torrens Box Top, Muna and Broad, Belcarra Blouse, Sewaholic, Cielo Top and Dress, CCP, Lou Box Top, Sew DIY
L to R: Scout Tee, Grainline; Montrose Top, Cashmerette; Kabuki Tee, Paper Theory; Shirt No. 1, 100 Acts of Sewing; Key Largo, Hey June Handmade; Plain & Simple Woven T-Shirt & Dress, Hot Patterns
Any ideas for a woven tee? Have you made them before? Is a woven tee planned for our mini challenge?
I love the Marilla Walker Maya top. It has grown-on sleeves and facings for the neck and arms. Or you could use bias binding.
I bought the Remy raglan a few weeks ago and think I will give that a try.
Great! We have a post coming on raglan options.
I’m glad you posted this. I have that Hot Patterns Plain and Simple Woven TShirt and Dress Pattern. I bought it because I liked the dress, but I should try that v-neck style. It’s great that there are so many options in this category.
Wait until you see our set in sleeve round up. You’ll not lack for options 😁
Oooooh…I’m partial to Sew Liberated’s Strata Top. It is perfection sewn up in silk noil.
I’ve wanted to try the Kabuki Tee for a long time…The square armholes is so intriguing.
Ooh great! Some linen woven tees I bought in a sale 20 years ago were worn to shreds, by far the best, coolest hot weather option. I have both the cielo and the montrose, will be getting right on this!
Glad you’ll be sewing along! I have the Montrose on my Fall sewing plan.
I’ve made the La Brea tee by Halfmoon Atelier — it’s interesting because it can be made in woven or knit, and has a different look either way, too.