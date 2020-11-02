Introducing Our Newest Volunteer Editors!

We have some new additions to the team! We used to get six new volunteer editors ever six months, but this year we are trying instead to introduce a few new people quarterly. That way our new members can learn from the more experienced ones, and we don’t have an all new team twice a year!

(Are you interested in becoming a volunteer Editor at some point? We will be looking for a few more in the new year, so please reach out if you are interested! Our editors spend 2-4 hours a week organizing behind the scenes, work with community authors, write posts, and take turns on Instagram. It’s a chance to give back to the community and to share your views on what the sewing community needs next!)

And now, meet our new teammates!

Chris:

Hey y’all! My name’s Chris and I currently live in San Diego, California.

I’ve been sewing for about 2 years, but I think I’m finally getting the hang of it! I primarily started with menswear, but now I just make whatever I feel like.

Currently, I’m attempting to work with lace and learning what it means to create for others. So far, sewing has been a great resource for me to take the time and reflect on myself and the world around me. Oftentimes, it brings up more questions than not. What clothes make me the happiest (more masculine, more feminine, a bit of both)? How can I use sewing as medium to express my views as a queer Chicanx person in a world that doesn’t seem to care about the lives of BIPOCs?

While I can’t say I’ve found the answers for myself just yet, I invite you to join me in cultivating a more inclusive environment! While here at the Sewcialists, I hope to be able to give back to the sewing community that’s helped me continue to grow so much. You can also find me on Instagram @imthatbrujastitch.

Renee:

I’m Renee and I live in Baltimore, Maryland in the US (right between New York and Washington DC). I’ve been sewing for 25+ years, blogging for 10 or so and machine knitting garments under five.

My day job is marking and communications for an education non profit focused on education equity. My background is in American politics and journalism—not at the same time.

You can find me on Instagram at @missceliespants and my blog MissCeliesPants.com.

Monserrat:

Hello!

Monserratt here!! I’ve been a temporary editor with the Sewcialists for a couple of months now. I am a Montreal transplant from Mexico married to an Aussie, my life is full of heart. I love to sew, learn, teach and care for two little people and one bird who likes to nibble on my food and walk around the house.

I’ve been sewing for 9 years now and it has literally changed my life and seeped into every single pore to make it better. I live to sew. You can learn more about me in Fat, Mindful and Happier than Ever. I am currently on a journey to learn to become self accepting, kind and compassionate to myself. I am learning that worth is innate to all beings regardless of what we do, what we look like and how much we have. I am learning to become more emotionally intelligent, to navigate this live with more awareness and appreciation and less pain. I love the sewing community because it is constantly evolving. Because there is so much to learn from each other and because together we are helping the world become more inclusive place.

You can find me on Instagram at @monserratt_l.

Thanks so much to Chris, Renee and Monserrat for joining the team! Please say hi in the comments!