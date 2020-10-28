SewcialistsTNTee: Hacking the Humble T-Shirt

T-shirts are my favourite thing to sew. Fast, simple, and so easy to hack! In preparation for our T-shirt mini-challenge, here are some ideas for how you can adapt any tee for a whole new look.

(I’m going low-fi for this post—I sketched a T-shirt with a Sharpie and traced on top of it to show different looks.)

How about making your tee into a dress?

Add a skirt or peplum using an A-line, circular, or gathered rectangle skirt from another pattern

Extend the side seams down and out for a swing dress

Extend the side seams straight down for a sheath dress (body or fitted, depending on the T-shirt style you start with!)

Alternately, you could adjust the sleeves or the hem length:

Puff sleeves and bishop sleeves are popular this year, and there are lots of tutorials online

Circular or gathered rectangle ruffle sleeves add some glamour

Make a cropped top or a longer tunic

More options!

Try colour blocking

Use sweater knit or ponte to make a cardigan or long coatigan

Experiment with a shark-bite hem, asymmetrical hem, or high-low hem

Change the neckline, and change the whole look!

V-neck, scoop, or boat necks are easy to copy from your favorite RTW or other sewing patterns

Stay cosy in a cowl, turtle neck, or funnel neck

If you are the type of sewist who likes clear instructions, you might be saying, “But Gillian, tell us HOW!” Well, I’m not going to give you instructions for the simple reason that a Google search will find you multiple tutorials for each of these hacks. Here are a few to get you started!

May the Google spirits be with you! If you get really stuck, feel free to ask below and maybe someone can help you out.

All of these cardigans, dresses and tops come from just one basic pattern!

The possibilities for T-shirt hacking are literally endless! I think it’s totally possible to have a wardrobe full of hacks that no one would recognise as coming from the same pattern. For our mini-challenge, don’t limit yourself to just a classic crew-neck tee—as long as you start with a tee-shaped pattern, whatever you make will count.

Do you like to hack your T-shirt patterns into something new? Have we inspired you to get creative during this mini-challenge?