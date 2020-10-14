November is: #SewcialistsTNTee Mini Challenge!

We asked you last week what you felt like for November. We couldn’t decide between theme month, mini challenge, or something else.

The (somewhat unscientific) results are in! A majority of people who responded on the blog and IG post combined preferred a mini challenge. There seemed to be lots of support for something easy or straightforward.

As a result, November 15th to 29th will be a “mini” challenge focussed on making t-shirts! In my mind, I call this Mission TNTee. 😃

Mini is in quotes because this is a bit longer than the standard mini challenge (usually four days). We are also hopefully making it easier to take part by telling you the challenge much earlier than usual.

We will do a few lead-in posts with ideas for patterns and so on, but otherwise this one is about conquering this most simple garment, for you or for whoever you choose to sew for.

As usual, our definition of a t-shirt is pretty loose—long sleeved, short sleeved, round necked, v-necked, t-shirt dress—it’s up to you!

So what do you think? Hopefully this meets the brief for simple, shorter, and easy to engage with! Hit us up in the comments with your thoughts and your recommendations for great tee patterns.

Looking forward to it already!

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.