Theme months and mini-challenges: what’s your vibe?

Here at Sewcialists we spend a fair bit of time brainstorming ideas and working through when we should run different types of content on the blog. As you know, we have a few series’ on the go—our Ask Gabby long-running series, #SewThePrecious, and a new series on textiles of the world.
We have found it hard this year to pick the right vibe—there have been fires, floods, pestilence, and civil unrest. How people might feel about a fun mini-challenge in all that is anyone’s guess. Half of us feel like we might need the lightness, the other half feel it might be in poor taste. So we have muddled through.
We are currently debating what should happen in November (usually a theme month) and wondered what you think? Do you want a classic theme month? Would you rather a couple of mini-challenges, or something different?
Let us know what you are in the mood for in the comments and we will factor it in where we can!
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
Would like to see hip/cool accessories for the fall, esp hats & gloves. Also expand on the post on what to do with pants & shorts that “catch a fire” have holes from thighs that rub
Sewing gifts for others would be nice.
Perhaps sewing for winter holidays.
I would kill for a light-hearted, fun mini-challenge right now.
I’d love to see a series on people’s favourite sewing accessories/tools. I recently discovered sewing clips and I feel like I should have known about them much sooner than I did.