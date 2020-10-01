Textiles Of The World: A New Series! Get Involved…

Textiles have a long-lasting history. For centuries they have played an important role in the everyday lives of people all over the world. They are not only practical, but also for many they have a strong ritual and ceremonial significance. They are an expression of the identity and the status of people; they tell us not only where we come from, but are also a reference to our social, economic and spiritual status. They tell us much about the skills and the lives of the people who made them and wore them.

Welcome to a new Sewcialists series about Textiles of the World: #SewcialistsTextilesOfTheWorld. In this ongoing series starting in October 2020, we want to look into the traditional textiles that inspire us, that connect with us, that we appreciate. Whether there is a textile that you have long been wanting to learn more about, a textile that you have a memory of, one that is hiding in your closet, that you wear, or that you are showcasing on a wall, we want to hear about it! We designed this series to increase our awareness and knowledge about textiles. Our intention is to deepen our relationship with the Textiles of the World.

If you have an interest in sharing the story of a particular kind of textile or a family of them, let us know if you want to contribute to this series. Leave a message in this post to let us know or email us directly at sewcialists@gmail.com. We invite you to read our FAQs for contributors. We’ll either gather your contributions into thematic posts or discuss a stand-alone post. We require that all posts be well researched, culturally respectful, and use inclusive language.

You may also decide to share your inspiration, your textile pieces or a story about a textile on your IG feed, and if you do so, let us know about it so we can share it in our social media! Use the hashtag #SewcialistsTextilesOfTheWorld so you can be part of our roundup.

Here are a few suggestions or prompts that you may find helpful to structure your post. Feel free to explore other ideas as you see fit.

What is the name of the textile that you want to explore?

Do you own a piece? Tell us a little bit about it.

If you do, what is the story about how you got it?

How does this textile connect to you?

Where in the world does it come from?

Which tribe/people/civilization/community/group made it?

Do they speak a particular dialect/language?

What is the origin of this type of textile?

How is this textile used in that particular community?

If it is part of a traditional costume, how is it worn and what are other parts that make the traditional costume of that group?

Do you have any details on how it is traditionally made?

Are there any other interesting aspects that you want to share about this textile in relation with this community?

Are there any modern techniques that a home sewer could try to have a practical idea of how this textile is made?

How did writing this piece help you have a greater appreciation of the textile you showcased?

That’s it for now. We look forward to learning more about your connections with the Textiles Of The World.

Up next in this series, Amanda @mandabe4r will be telling us more about The Line Between Appreciation and Appropriation.

Monserratt is originally from Mexico, now living in Montreal, Canada. She’s a mom of two and founder of Enfance Durable. She has a passion for experimenting, learning and sharing all things sewing @monserratt_l. If you are looking to learn more about her, you can find her at or read more about her in her latest interview here.