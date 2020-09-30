Sewing Dilemma: Which Remnants are Worth Holding On To?

My fabric stash is divided into two sections, stored separately—the large pieces of fabric (approximately 0.5 metres and up), and the remnants left over from previous projects. Until recently, the two stashes were almost equal in size.
My natural inclination is to keep all remnants, but I’m also conscious that I live in a small house, and that I can’t hold on to everything. Finding moths in my yarn stash this year also reminded me that sometimes it’s good to be more selective about what you’re squirreling away (and how it’s stored).
I carried out a thorough tidy of our house at the start of social distancing here in the UK, and—in an unusually ruthless mood—reduced my remnants stash down to one plastic tub. The process of deciding which remnants got to stay behind made me wonder about which remnants are (most) worth holding on to:
Wovens or Knits?
My inclination was that woven remnants are more useful, but I’ve since needed knit remnants for inside masks, and they can be useful for underwear sewing, or perhaps a contrast cuff.
Lighter or Heaver Weight?
I find it hard to let go of remnants of coating or jacket fabrics, but I use these remnants much less than lighter weight remnants.
Fabric Type?
I tend to keep any natural fibres, but my cotton remnants always get used over my linen or silk remnants.
Size?
Is there a size at which a remnant becomes much more likely to be useful, and below which you could probably let it go? My partner (Phil) entirely fails to appreciate the value of a good remnant and would be rid of all of them if possible. He likes to classify my remnants by the size of the animal they could clothe and is very fond of grading my remnants as ‘ant jacket’ sized.
Do you have a system for deciding which remnants make it into your stash? Do share your advice in the comments below.
Charlotte is a Sewcialists Guest Editor. She is based in the UK, and blogs at English Girl at Home.
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
6 Comments
I have a hard time getting rid of remnants, too! I limit myself to one large storage bin. When it gets too full, periodically I will clean it out. Being more selective about what I keep when I am cutting is helpful, too. If it’s a weird shape or really small, I can let it go. I find that putting stuff into my textile recycling bag, taking it to my local craft reuse store, or even composting natural fibers makes it easier to not keep it. I also like having remnants from my projects in case I need to mend / patch / repair one of my makes.
There are so many little girls out there with barbie dolls who have nothing to wear for the next Party 😱. I own one book with approximately 25 patterns for Barbie and slash all remnants into barbie wear until only ant belts are left 😁.
I keep all remnants unless they are fraying. When I reach a point that I have too many i look for a craft or project where i can use them. Sometimes I have to be creative….years ago right before Christmas I bought brown felt and cutout gingerbread men for my sons elementary class. When they were done I had very odd shaped large pieces of felt left over. So I took craft paint and painted on 2 dots for eyes and a half moon shape for the mouth. They became little scrap people. My son liked these better than the gingerbread men.
Natural fiber knits make good rags in washcloth size or larger, good for personal grooming or cleaning. Coating is useful to cover dowels or pool noodles for pressing tools. (Wrap a 36″ long piece of pool noodle with several layers of coating, whip it tight, and you have an excellent pants-seam-pressing tool.) Cans with a thick wool coating cover create custom-size pressing forms. Coating makes good stuffing for pin cushions, make several so they are available in various rooms of the house; also good for little gifts. Little trays and bags can be made from decorator-weight fabrics and heavier silks. Quilting-weight or lighter cottons make nice pillowcases — both sides don’t have to be the same fabric, and they can have contrasting borders, they can even be lined for a luxurious feel. I save all scraps thinking someday I’ll use them for quilt-making but realistically that’s not going to happen. In the meantime, they are my resource center.
Your partner’s method of measurement is hilarious. Love it!
I have a >0.5 yd section, a <0.5 yd section, and an "ant jacket" bin. Sometimes I piece all the "ant jacket" scraps together to make produce bags or quilty projects.
Love your partner’s measurement system! Hilarious!
My stash is divided into the >0.5 yd pile, <0.5 yd pile, and the "ant jacket" bin, which I sometimes piece together to make produce bags or quilty scrap projects.