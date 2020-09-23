Ask The Sewcialists: How Long Does Fabric Stay in Your Stash (& Does It Change How You Feel About It)?

The Sewcialists’ year-long challenge to #SewThePrecious (that special fabric you’re apprehensive about cutting into) got me thinking about the fabric in my stash and how my attitude to it changes over time.
I’ve been garment sewing in earnest for nine years, but my fabric stash started before that; the very first additions to my fabric stash were made while I was at university, when I would tackle the occasional sewing project.
The oldest fabric in my stash is a remnant of the fabric I used for my first garment sewing project outside of textiles class at school. It’s a grey spotted cotton which I bought from either the local market or fabric shop, and one of these days I will (probably) get around to using it.
More recent fabric purchases will often sit in my stash for a few years, even when I know exactly what I plan to sew with them. I find that fabric I purchase without a clear purpose is just as likely to sit in my stash as fabric I buy with a pattern in mind – as it will often take me years to get around to that particular pattern, and in the meantime I’ll be saving the fabric for that moment.
The fabrics I am most likely to defer cutting into are those that are already earmarked for a project I just haven’t gotten around to yet. The longer fabric stays in my stash, and the woollier my memory of how much it cost and what it was purchased to become gets, the more likely I am to stop deferring and to reach for it when it meets the bill as suitable fabric for my next project.
I’m sure there are lots of sewcialists with stashes with much greater pedigree. What’s the oldest fabric in your stash, and does length of time in your stash affect how you feel about your fabric?
Charlotte is a Sewcialists Guest Editor. She is based in the UK and blogs at English Girl at Home.
Some doesn’t make it to stash, others have been there for 30+ years. A few pieces I got from Mom’s stash when she passed and I recall her making things from it in the 1960s(?). And absolutely, sometimes time changes my thoughts about fabrics. Sometimes a change of plans or needs decides what a piece of fabric will be used for, or if it’s used at all. Sometimes a piece becomes a “what was I thinking!?” item and is re-homed, mostly fabrics that now feel plasticy and not nice to wear, or colors that I don’t love, bought because they were cheap.
Time in my stash mostly just changes my plan of what to do with it, and a big part of that has just been lifestyle/ body changes over the last several years due to becoming a mom. It generally doesn’t change how much I like a fabric, at least not the ones that I chose myself (or that my mom picked for me as Christmas gifts, since she knows my taste well.) I am thinking it’s time to let go of some things that others have offloaded onto me, though.
Early on in my garment sewing journey, time in my stash meant I grew into the ability and confidence to sew and potentially drape with tricky fabrics (I’m looking at you chiffon) which changed my mind on some that were just too pretty to get rid of, but also scared me. Nowadays, time mostly has changed my plans, not my interest, like Becky said above, which I think also relates to me not typically buying fabric that I won’t use anymore. I know my interests and style, so I rarely buy fabric for stash that won’t be useful later on. (Not that I should be buying for stash, but……….)
On the other hand, one of my first and most cherished dresses was made with fabric that was neither my nor my mother’s style, but it came out of her fabric stash where it had languished for probably 40 years… or more.