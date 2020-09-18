Ask the Sewcialists: Do You Sew When You Have House Guests?

This one is a bit odd to ask now, given people aren’t doing a lot of visiting with others, however I wanted to find out whether other people sew when they have people staying with them for a longer visit?

I live across the other side of the world from my parents, so when they visit they will come for several months at a time. This makes sense financially and when dealing with jetlag!

Obviously when someone stays with you for that long, you sort of settle into a routine of more like normal life, rather than adjusting to do special activities because you have “guests”. There always comes a point (usually around week three or so) where I decide I really just need to sew and might slope off of an evening or for a few hours on the weekend. I think my folks enjoy that we live normally when they are here and don’t feel disrupted (that’s how I rationalise it to myself anyway!).

Do you sew when you have visitors staying in your place? How long would they need to be visiting for before you might decide it wasn’t rude to sneak off and sew?

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.