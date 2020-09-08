AllChestsWelcome — Roundup

The theme month is sadly over, but your makes will live forever! Thanks so much to all of you who took part. Between binders, workout bras, sewing for chests changed by surgery, and pattern hacking tips, there has really been an impressive range of contributions.

Join us in admiration for all the creativity the month of August (and part of September!) has brought.

We’re sure this isn’t a complete list — so check out the #allchestswelcome hashtag on Instagram to see even more.

