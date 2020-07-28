All Chests Welcome: Resources

Interested in joining in with #allchestswelcome during August? Below are a few pointers to resources you might find useful. Do share your favourites with us below or on Instagram.



Photo credit: Seamwork

Swimwear

Seamwork has a good overview of tips for sewing swimwear, plus tips for turning your favourite lingerie pattern into swimwear.

Love to Sew podcast chatted about sewing swimwear in episode 47.

(On the subject of swimwear, check out Minka’s Seamwork article on Esther Williams, and listen to this episode of podcast You Must Remember This about the actress).



Photo credit: Madalynne

Underwear

Do you struggle to find a bra that fits? Try the Reddit A Bra That Fits Calculator.

Whitney Makes has a great blog post rounding up her favourite lingerie making resources, including books and online tutorials. One of the first issues of Seamwork was dedicated to lingerie sewing. Madalynne has some tips on dyeing your elastic to match your fabrics, and Tailor Made on sewing adjustable bra straps. Thread Theory has a sewalong for their Comox Trunks pattern.

If you fancy some inspiration from lingerie pattern designers, Emerald Erin was interviewed in Love to Sew podcast episode 53, Sarah from Ohhh Lulu was interviewed for Maker Style episode 15, and Norma Loehr of Orange Lingerie was interviewed for the Crafty Planner episode 69.

This article from Nicki Taylor on post-mastectomy sewing is highly recommended, as is the interview with Denise (@pimp_slapped) on episode 104 of the Love to Sew podcast which included discussion of sewing through cancer.



Photo credit: Melissa Fehr

Activewear

Melissa Fehr is a great source of information on sewing activewear, both on her blog and elsewhere, such as this article on activewear fabrics for Seamwork, or on episode 14 of the Seamwork Radio podcast. Melissa also maintains a list of activewear stockists.

Inspiration

Need more inspiration? Try the hashtags below on Instagram for inspiration and advice.

#braaweekchallenge – Emerald Erin is sewing a bra/swimwear/undies every week in 2020 and invites you to join in (without deadlines)

#BRAugust2020 – Tailor Made’s long-running photo challenge is back for August 2020

#sewingswimwear – with summer in full swing in the Northern hemisphere there is lots of inspiration to be found on this hashtag

Charlotte is a Sewcialists Guest Editor. She is based in the UK and blogs at English Girl at Home.