Why “All Chests Welcome”?

Now that we’ve announced our August theme month, “All Chests Welcome”, I wanted to hop on and explain how this topic reflects the evolution of the sewing community!
Back in 2015, Sewcialists hosted Lingerie Month. I’d just started sewing bras myself, and the theme month focused on making bras, panties, robes, and lingerie. It was all based on the assumptions that a) sewists are women and b) women wear bras. That seems so arcane now, but five years ago I swear it seemed normal.
Amazingly, some of those posts still get heavy traffic today! In particular:
- Bra-making design ideas for a bigger bust by Mrs. Weaver, who makes custom lingerie
- Bra-making favourites: Cut-and-sew foam and fold over elastic, written by Emerald Erin as she launched her now-successful lingerie pattern and supplies business
- A Tutorial on cloning a bra by Andie, aka Sew Pretty in Pink, who now runs the Chronically Sewn account
A year later in 2016, I’d put Sewcialists on hiatus and moved over to be an editor at the Curvy Sewing Collective. One of the first things I did there was co-host a Lingerie Month specifically aimed at plus-size women. CSC did an update on some of the pattern suggestions in 2017, which is worth checking out if you want to sew bras and underwear for larger bodies. Sadly, the pattern choices for plus-size sewists are still very limited.
Looking back, it seems like another era, but it was just a few short years ago! By excluding the voices of trans, non-binary, and male sewists, we carelessly implied that they were not welcome or valid. We blithely assumed that people with boobs want to wear bras, thereby upholding gender norms. This time, we pledge to do better and truly show that “All Chests Are Welcome!”
Gillian is cofounder of the Sewcialists. She loves cats, bright colours, and sewing!
Hi lovlies!! Im busting to start making my own bras.
I wear a minimizer style bra now size 36E and I find it more supportive and “minimizing”than a standard bra …
can anyone recommend bras with this design feature?
Hi! I always found the Pin Up Girls patterns very minimizing – maybe start there? https://www.braandcorsetsupplies.com/product-category/patterns/pin-up-girls-patterns/
Thanks Gillian I will!
So, as well as all the nonbinary content, can people with boobs who still want/need to wear bras hope to get updates from the previous rounds? Much has happened in the last 3 years. Would love something about supplies, where to get beefier kits, some quarantine compromises between sports bras and bralettes.. Thanks!
Of course!
Oh, also, M-C, you should check out the Great Bra Sewing Bee happening in July! Seems like they will have really in depth resources, for a fee. 🙂 https://www.instagram.com/great_bra_sewing_bee/
As someone who has practically no bust, wearing and fitting my chest has been a source of demoralisation as I have felt less than female at times in my adult life. Being direct to training bras in a store is a real put down for a middle aged woman. I’m on the hunt to make myself feminine bras that fit and look good without a boatload of padding. Trying to embrace who i am, bucking society’s perception of what is beautiful and hopefully boosting my self confidence on the way. I’m not there yet, but I’ve written a bit recently on my blog about where I am. It’s a sensitive subject for me.