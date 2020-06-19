Ask the Sewcialists: How Do You Motivate Yourself When You Lose Your Sewjo?

This is one that’s been in the back of my mind for a while.

Like many people, the move into lockdown with the spread of COVID-19 meant I made a lot of plans to sew. I did actually do some sewing, but nowhere near the amount I thought I would. I saw others saying they had the same – they just didn’t feel like throwing themselves into things they usual enjoy.

This happens for me periodically, and I find I feel sort of guilty that I am not sewing. I have a few ways to jog myself out of it – one is to grab a work in progress (WIP) and finish it off, even though working out where I was up to and finishing can often end up taking longer than starting something new. Another way I get back into it is to batch cut out a bunch of projects, which sort of bumps me along and sparks the excitement to get sewing.

What do you do when you just don’t feel like sewing? Does it bug you or do you just go with it for a while?

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.