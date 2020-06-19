Ask the Sewcialists: How Do You Motivate Yourself When You Lose Your Sewjo?

This is one that’s been in the back of my mind for a while.
Like many people, the move into lockdown with the spread of COVID-19 meant I made a lot of plans to sew. I did actually do some sewing, but nowhere near the amount I thought I would. I saw others saying they had the same – they just didn’t feel like throwing themselves into things they usual enjoy.
This happens for me periodically, and I find I feel sort of guilty that I am not sewing. I have a few ways to jog myself out of it – one is to grab a work in progress (WIP) and finish it off, even though working out where I was up to and finishing can often end up taking longer than starting something new. Another way I get back into it is to batch cut out a bunch of projects, which sort of bumps me along and sparks the excitement to get sewing.
What do you do when you just don’t feel like sewing? Does it bug you or do you just go with it for a while?
Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.
I tend to pick up another project, like knitting or sketching, and use the slightly different process of it to kickstart my sewjo in return. After the relative slowness of knitting I’m typically rearing to go on something “fast” which is really “not glacial.”
Sometimes when I’m in a bigger rut I’ll reorganize my fabric stash or sewing supplies, which helps me reevaluate upcoming projects and UFOs and reminds me of all the cool stuff that I had planned at one point but got pushed off for various reasons. I found some printed chiffon on my last sort that is currently being manipulated on my dress form, just for fun at the moment, but I had completely forgotten it existed!
I just take a break. For me sewing is a hobby, so if it is not enjoyable or satisfying, I just finish the project I’m on then stop. I haven’t been sewing as much as I thought I would during social isolation. I made some lounge clothes and masks, and I’m done. Maybe looking and feeling attractive in my makes is what was motivating me to love sewing, and that was okay then, but it time to re-evaluate. With all that is going on, my appearance feels very irrelevant. Maybe if I want to sew again I will look for a charity project.
I trace, cut, and organize…anything that reduces friction when I do feel like pulling out my machine! I sometimes have a related problem, which is desire to sew, but no specific inspiration.
I just don’t sew. No need to feel guilty about it, IMO… The sewjo always comes back naturally. What also helps when I lose my sewjo, is stop looking at IG. The constant bombardment of mew patterns and fabrics tend to overload my sewing brain…
Sewing is a hobby, an art and a pleasure, nobody is going to go naked or hungry if I slack off for a bit. I will eventually get bored of my clothes, or they will wear out, and sheer practical motivation will take over. I have been sewing for 50+ years, I am not the least bit worried that a hiatus means the end.
That said, knitting is a good way to remind myself that I can enjoy a quick project. Or sewing something totally different, a bag instead of pants, a home related object, some project for someone else..
When my sewjo is down, I do other craft projects: gardening, knitting, drawing, etc. or simply organizing my sewing area.
Sometimes, I don’t touch my sewing machine for weeks and then come back to it with a lot of pleasure and inspiration. I don’t put any pressure on myself to be sewing productive. It’s OK. We are all in this situation regularly!
If I really need to finish a project, for a gift as an example, I try to motivate myself to go forward with baby steps. And eventually, you see the end of it!
I sew something quick with scraps often a top for my boys or a gift for my neighbours girls. If it’s quick it’s like an instant satisfaction thing and then I, usually raring to go in something more involved