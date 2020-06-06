Spending Your Money Where it Counts

I think we all noticed and were taken aback by how silent the big sewing, craft, pattern, and fabric brands were on Tuesday when people around the world put a black square on their Instagram feeds to show solidarity with and amplify Black voices and more importantly, Black lives. Bernina. Dritz. McCalls. Hobby Lobby. Clover. Viking. Janome. Simplicity. Joann Fabrics. Brother. Singer. Just a few of the many.
It was an incredible opportunity to show a significant portion of their customer bases that, “We hear you. You matter to us. Your dollars matter to us. Your lives matter to us,” especially since brands do hear us, we do matter, our dollars matter, and so do our lives. Black lives matter. Every time, all the time, since 1619 in the United States, further back in other countries.
The silence has been absolutely deafening. For Black sewers, knitters, and crafters, the silence on Tuesday and into Wednesday was as loud and as punishing as a skyscraper falling down. We have seen this happen before. Moments of national unrest that affect portions of the population in a largely negative way go unnoticed by the big brands these very populations support. Not this time. The silence has reverberated and shaken many in the sewing community, not just Black sewers and fiber artists, but allies and other marginalized communities as well. We are considered the canaries in the mine after all.
As a result, I decided on Monday afternoon to put a list together of places where I knew my dollars mattered. I wanted to spend my money where it would count and where I would (and do) feel appreciated. I sent out a simple request, to “Let’s do this!” And “do this” we did. Hundreds of DMs and comments later, I’ve been able to vet and add 233 companies whose ethics align with mine and many in the community. And it is still going. Podcasts, publications, sewing instructors, sheep farms that sell fleece, custom fabric designers, fabric stores, pattern weight designers, and more populate this list. This list is truly a reflection of the community I am seeking to build. I can only change my little corner of the world, and if you seek to change your little corner of the world, soon it will all be different.
If you are interested in adding a minority or ally-owned store to the Shut Up and Sew safe space to shop list, please send a message to @pinkmimosabyjacinta on instagram or comment below.
Jacinta is a vintage fashion lover, prolific sewer, and owner of over 35 plants that she lovingly tends to on an hourly basis. Mariah Carey is the Queen of her life and you can find her sassing her way through life and fabric on Instagram at the @PinkMimosabyJacinta handle or on www.shopjacintagreen.com. She lives in sunny Seattle, Washington.
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
7 Comments
I really appreciate the time and energy you’ve put into putting together this list. I plan to look it more closely and refer to it when it comes time to spend my money. However, I do have to say that we may not all agree on who has the moral high ground. In the case of Closet Case Patterns, for instance: as long as they require me to use FOREIGN CURRENCY to conduct a business transaction in my own f***ing country, I cannot consider them an ally of mine.
Hi Leslie! Thanks for checking out the list – Jacinta has worked hard to pull it together so quickly! I understand that we’ve ll got issues we care about (like buying in Canadian currency, or for me, size inclusive patterns), but I want to remind you that it is dangerous to draw equivalencies between issues of such variing severity. I’m not going to die because many patterns don’t come in my size, but Black people are dying for the colour of their skin. Food for thought, perhaps?
Oh, gosh, I did not mean to suggest AT ALL that my very privileged situation is comparable and I’ve been thinking about how unclear my post was. As I said, I really appreciate the work that’s been done to create the list and I’m truly grateful to have the resource as a starting point. I think that what I meant MAYBE was that each of us might want to look more closely where we’re spending our money to ensure that it’s in line with our personal values—this is probably something we should be doing all the time, and it’s good to have a reminder. (But I do have a bee in my bonnet about Closet Case files, for sure; I think that might speak to a larger problem (my own) but also vis-a-vis the nature of capitalism and marketing.)
💕 It’s such a learning process to rethink our communication, isn’t it? I’m teaching myself that I’ll put my foot in it a lot as I try to do better, and and the secret is to (as you did) listen, reflect, and do better! 💕
My company, Fabric Indulgence, is an online textile retailer with an endowment for BIPOC design students. I am an activist, anti-racist, anti-capitalist police abolitionist who is also an artist and the proud white mom of a non-binary Black photojournalist. Every decision I make for my business relates in some way to my political understanding and commitment to social and environmental justice. It would be an honor to be included in the fine company assembled in your list.
Michelle, I think it is not a Sewcialists list. I think it the list is being assembled by @PinkMimosabyJacinta. You might try posting there. Melinda
I did respond to your response already, Gillian, although I don’t see it here (moderation? I don’t know) but I think that in the interest of being polite and diplomatic, I’m still just being vague. My point is this: it’s possible that someone who’s on this list as a black ally might still be an asshole for unrelated, less life-threatening, reasons. Support someone on the list who is not; I’m sure there are plenty to choose from.