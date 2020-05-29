MayWeRemindYou — TNT poll!

TNT month was my FAVOURITE. I loved seeing how people took a pattern and just ran with it. Some people made a heap of the pattern as-is, some people used the pattern as a jumping off point for all sorts of garments. All of them totally rocked it.

TNT month was also my month of interesting stats. I (manually!) tracked all the makes we had featured and tagged on Instagram and analysed them re garment type and pattern company (see that post here).

I also wrote about not having a TNT myself (but wanting one!). I have a few now, but am always looking for inspiration — so my motivation for this post being an interactive poll is a little bit selfish. I want to hear what your TNT patterns are, and get more ideas!

Without further ado, please let us know about your TNTs by filling in the poll below.



How do you use TNTs? I don't use them and I don't really want to - I like sewing new stuff! I don't use them but would love to find some! I have a few that I use and am happy with that I only have a few and would love some more I mostly use TNT patterns these days I am King/Queen of TNTs - they are pretty much all I use! Some of us have heaps and some have none at all - which are you? What types of garments are your TNT patterns? Dresses Skirts T-shirts Tops Sweaters/Pullovers/cardigans Trousers/Pants/Shorts Jumpsuits Lingerie/Sleepwear/Swimwear Jackets/Coats Shoes Bags Accessories In our TNT month, dresses and t-shirts were by far the most popular. What are your TNT patterns? (choose all that apply) Do you have TNT pattern companies? I have TNTs from a bunch of different pattern companies I mostly use 1-2 trusted companies (I like their fit, instructions or style) but do have some from elsewhere I have found a company that feels like they design and draft for me! I make mostly from 1 or 2 places We found some companies were very popular in TNT month, but often because of a particular garment that was well suited to TNT (we're looking at you, Lane Raglan and Hudson Pants). Do you stick with a company or mix it up? If you had to choose one of your TNTs as your favourite, what would it be? We know this might be like trying to choose a favourite child... Submit!

Thanks for updating us on your TNT choices — we will post the results next week with a comparison to the results from the original theme month, and hopefully we will all be inspired to try out some new patterns!

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor who lives and sews in Australia, on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.